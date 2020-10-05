Thomas Partey to Undergo Arsenal Medical in Spain

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will undergo an Arsenal medical on Monday evening, as the Gunners look to rush the signing through before the transfer deadline.

Partey has been Mikel Arteta's one consistent target all throughout the window. There have been other names in the frame, such as Jorginho and Houssem Aouar, but Partey has been the preferred signing as Arteta looks to add energy and dynamism to his midfield ranks.

The deal had gone quiet throughout September, however, with Arsenal reluctant to meet the £45m release clause that Atléti were so adamant about attaining. When news first broke, then, that the club sought to revive the deal at the final hour, it was ardently denied in Spain, with Sky claiming that Diego Simeone's side had no intention of selling up.

Since then, however, things have gathered traction again, and it now looks as if a deal could realistically happen ahead of the 11pm deadline. Chris Wheatley builds on what was previously noted by Goal's Charles Watts, claiming that a medical will be undergone in Spain 'shortly' - presumably since there would be no time to fly him to London.

Atléti had been adamant not to sell, but were aware that they had no recourse if Arsenal were to go over their head and pay the release clause. It looks increasingly as if that is what has happened - the North London club have caved at the final hour, evidently not fancying an entire season with Mohamed Elneny starting in midfield.

Arsenal have long been lacking a midfielder of Thomas' mould, arguably since Patrick Vieira left the club all the way back in 2005. His physical attributes will bring a new dimension to Arteta's side, who have started the Premier League season in impressive form.