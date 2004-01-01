Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The long-awaited, rearranged north London derby will finally be played out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, and there is a huge amount at stake.

If the match ends in Arsenal's favour the top four race will be all but over, but a Spurs victory would see the race (or marathon) for a Champions League place go right to the wire.

This fixture was originally due to be played way back in January but it was called off following a successful request to the Premier League from the Gunners, who were missing 12 first-team players as a result of Covid-19 cases, suspensions and the Africa Cup of Nations.

That controversial postponement is only likely to add to the bad blood between the two in what promises to be an enthralling derby. Here's everything you need to know about the match...

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV/live stream - UK/US

When is kick off? Thursday 12 May, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Paul Tierney

Who's the VAR? Mike Dean

Tottenham team news

Antonio Conte has confirmed that his squad will be the same as it was for the draw at Liverpool on Saturday night.

That means Sergio Reguilon will still not be available at left wing-back and he faces a fight to be fit before the end of the season overall. Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty have all already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Arsenal team news

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka is 'fine' after the winger was taken off as a precaution in the win over Leeds on Sunday. The Spaniard is also hopeful that centre-back Ben White will return to the fray having missed the previous two matches with a hamstring problem.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are both longer-term absentees and are unlikely to return before the end of the season.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Arsenal score prediction

After a slump in April, Arsenal have come back into form at just the right time to restore a fairly healthy gap to the chasing pack in fourth with four wins on the bounce.

Although their remaining fixtures are more favourable, Tottenham have been inconsistent and logic would suggest that they've left their top four push a smidge too late - recent dropped points against Brentford and Brighton particularly costly.

However.

Antonio Conte is at the helm, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min love this fixture, and Arsenal are yet to consistently grind out big results on the road. Expect plenty of thrills and spills with so much on the line and emotions running high - a set of circumstances that could, just, lead to a narrow home win.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal