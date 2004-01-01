Transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Sane; Gavi's Bernardo Silva ultimatum

Manchester United have made an enquiry over the availability of Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, who used to play for rivals Man City, as Erik ten Hag looks to build up his attacking options.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Germany international, whose price tag sits around the €55m mark, while Real Madrid recently decided against a move despite their interest.

Wolves are close to landing Portugal star Goncalo Guedes from Valencia, having submitted a £27m offer.

Fabian Ruiz is seen as an alternative option for Man Utd if they cannot sign Frenkie de Jong, but Paris Saint-Germain are looking to finalise a €25m move for the Spaniard.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave the club in search of regular football and Southampton are pushing to sign the young winger on loan.

Real Madrid are considering a Bosman move for Borussia Dortmund 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, whose contract with BVB expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal are pushing to sell players before the end of the window, with Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles expected to leave the Emirates.

Barcelona prodigy Gavi has told the club he will not sign a new contract if Bernardo Silva arrives from Manchester City this summer.

West Ham target Ibrahim Sangare has signed a new contract with PSV Eindhoven, keeping him in the Netherlands until 2027.

Phil Foden's new contract with Manchester City will see him collect a £6m bonus.

Liverpool are in the final stages of concluding a contract extension for midfielder Naby Keita.