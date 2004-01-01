Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Hazard exit, Juventus' Partey demand

Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid after falling behind Vinicius Junior in the pecking order. The winger needs another operation but club president Florentino Perez would rather just sell him than send him for more surgery.

Former Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas is on the radar of Newcastle United. He has been rotating with Gianluigi Donnarumma this season and Newcastle hope to give him the chance to be an undisputed starter at St James' Park.

The Magpies are also expected to face competition from Chelsea for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Chelsea have contacted the French side to voice their interest in a summer move and hope that Reims will rebuff all offers until then.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo. The Uruguay international has entered the final 18 months of his contract and both sides hope to take advantage of that with a cut-price summer bid.

The two are also pushing to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but it's United who are leading the race in England. Dembele is expected to join either United or Juventus. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG are all falling behind.

As for Chelsea, they are ready to move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic in the summer. The Croatia international will be out of contract at the end of the season and could move to Stamford Bridge for free.

Juventus are reluctant to sell midfielder Arthur Melo to Arsenal and have told the Gunners that they would want Ghana international Thomas Partey as part of any deal. The Bianconeri want a suitable replacement before they let Arthur go and have decided they want that to be Partey, but Arsenal are adamant he is not for sale.

Arsenal are also considering a move for Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, who is impressing out on loan with Nottingham Forest this season. Roma and Inter are also keen.

Anthony Martial is an option for Juventus this month. The Bianconeri want a new forward and they believe they could land Martial, who has been caught up in a war of words with United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is being scouted by Barcelona but has rejected a move to Camp Nou because he wants to finally join Liverpool. Talks with between Sanches and the Reds are at an advanced stage and a £25m transfer could be finalised this month.

Adama Traore would prefer a return to Barcelona over a switch to Tottenham this month and has already told his agent to prioritise that move. Barcelona could reduce his £20m asking price by including Francisco Trincao, who is currently on loan at Molineux, as part of the deal.