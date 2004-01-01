Transfer rumours: Spurs ready to sell Ndombele & Bergwijn

Tottenham are looking to continue their squad overhaul in the January transfer window, with a number of players on the chopping block.

One man Spurs are definitely trying to shift is Tanguy Ndombele, who was booed off by supporters in their FA Cup win over Morecambe on Sunday. However, the club are struggling to find a suitor for the midfielder - Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been interested in the past - and he has three years left to run on his £200,000-a-week contract in north London, which could complicate plans for an exit this month. Spurs are believed to be open to swap deals and loan offers.

Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn is also expected to leave in January, with Ajax still retaining a long-term interest in the winger. 90min understands that Newcastle have also emerged as a potential destination.

Despite it looking all but certain that Kylian Mbappe will join boyhood club Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, fresh reports out of France state that there is still hope at Paris Saint-Germain that he will spurn Los Blancos' advances and sign a new deal at Parc des Princes. We admire their optimism.

Speculation in Spain suggests that Barcelona will target Bruno Fernandes if their attempts to sign Erling Haaland go awry, but the Manchester United talisman has laughed off suggestions of a switch to Camp Nou on Instagram.

Elsewhere at Old Trafford, United are yet to receive any offers to take Paul Pogba off their hands this month. With his contract up at the end of the season, the midfielder is able to freely talk to foreign sides regarding a move in July.

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that his wishes have come true and that Edinson Cavani is committed to seeing out the rest of the season at United, hailing the Uruguayan as "the perfect role model."

Aston Villa remain locked in talks with Everton as they look to beat Chelsea and West Ham to the signing of Lucas Digne. The Frenchman has already rejected advances from Newcastle and interest from London comes in the form of loan offers, with the Toffees only looking for a permanent deal and Villa willing to oblige.

90min also understands that Steven Gerrard is eyeing two further transfers this window as he looks to revamp the squad at Villa Park. A midfielder - in addition to Philippe Coutinho - and a forward are in his sights.

After making a rare appearance in the FA Cup on Sunday, it's emerged that Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac has held talks with Marseille over a free transfer to the Ligue 1 side. The Bosnia international is out of contract in June.

Highly-rated Leeds defender Cody Drameh is set to join Cardiff on loan for the rest of the season, ousting competition from rivals Swansea. A number of Premier League sides have been monitoring his progress and will be keeping an eye on how he does in the Championship.

Over in Italy, Fiorentina have denied claims that they are looking to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco, with club director Daniele Prade insisting they don't even know who they could contact to try and speak with the Spaniard.

A little further north, Milan are working hard to tie Theo Hernandez down to a new deal with PSG continuing to monitor the left-back. Hernandez has emerged as one of the best in his position in Europe since his move to San Siro and has revealed he is very happy at the club.