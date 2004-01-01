Transfer rumours: Sterling could go, Dembele wants Premier League

Manchester City could listen to offers for Raheem Sterling in the summer if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract. The 27-year-old is contracted to the club until 2023 and talks over a new deal are ongoing.

Erling Haaland will not be rushed into making a decision on his future despite pressure to do so from Borussia Dortmund, The 21-year-old wants to see if Barcelona will be able to afford him.

Ousmane Dembele, whose contract at Barcelona expires in the summer, wants to move to the Premier League. The 24-year-old could even move on loan before the transfer deadline to facilitate a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has already reached an agreement with Barcelona but must wait to see if a space opens up in their squad, or if Arsenal green light the move. The 32-year-old has also received a final offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek must now choose between Everton and Crystal Palace. The Dutchman is poised to leave Old Trafford on loan after months of watching on from the sidelines.

Liverpool could still move for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho before Monday's deadline. That's despite a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz being close to completion.

Divock Origi is wanted by Atalanta and Fiorentina, as well as Premier League strugglers Burnley. The Belgian has struggled to force his way into Liverpool's side and could move if promised regular first-team football.

Everton could move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek once Frank Lampard is confirmed as the club's new manager.

Bordeaux are confident of landing Manchester United defender Phil Jones on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 29-year-old has long been out of the first team picture and an exit now just needs to be signed by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino is a transfer target for Leeds United, with Crysencio Summerville looking likely to leave Elland Road on loan.

Atletico Madrid are unwilling to allow Alvaro Morata to join rivals Barcelona on loan. The Spaniard looks set to cut his loan spell at Juventus short, and has also been linked with moves to Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Arsenal have rejected a second approach from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah. Newcastle are also interested in concluding a permanent deal, while West Ham have shown loan interest.

Spurs are confident of completing deals for Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Heading out of the club could be Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, while deals for Joe Rodon and Dele Alli will also be considered.

Newcastle are close to completing the €52m signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has passed a medical and an announcement is imminent over a five-year deal.

West Ham have had a £50m offer for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips rejected. The Hammers have also seen a bid of the same amount turned down for teammate Raphinha.

Newcastle could make a late move for West Ham defender Issa Diop. The Magpies have been frustrated in their bid to sign a new centre-back, with two offers for Brighton's Dan Burn already turned down.

River Plate intend to replace Manchester City-bound Julian Alvarez with veteran Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer at the conclusion of his contract.

Arsenal defender William Saliba, currently on loan at Marseille, has been shortlisted by La Liga leaders Real Madrid.