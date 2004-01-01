Transfer rumours: Thomas Muller & Paulo Dybala linked with Premier League

Newcastle are once more a big talking point as the January transfer window moves towards its final days.

Lyon released a statement on Thursday night denying that an agreement over a deal for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been reached. 90min understands that talks continue and that Guimaraes has told Lyon he wants to go.

The Magpies remain in negotiations to sign Sassuolo left-back Rogerio, after missing out on Lucas Digne to Aston Villa and alternative target Robin Gosens edging towards an Inter move. Sassuolo want £15m for Rogerio and it is looking increasingly possible that a deal could happen.

Brighton have rejected Newcastle’s approach for defender Dan Burn. 90min also understands that the club’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen full-back Mitchel Bakker has resumed.

Bayern Munich star and prolific assister Thomas Muller has been linked with a shock move to England, with reports in Germany claiming that Newcastle and Everton are interested in the 32-year-old. His contract at Bayern is due to expire in 2023.

Cash-strapped Barcelona are looking for ways to make a summer deal for Erling Haaland possible and have been tipped to explore selling off part of their own media production unit – potentially raising €100m by letting 49% of it go.

Barça could look to Wolves winger Adama Traore if they are successful in selling Ousmane Dembele before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all linked with PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch winger Cody Gakpo. Reports in Italy, meanwhile, have claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool have contact with Juventus and Paulo Dybala.

Arsenal are also said to be showing interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and they could step up their pursuit before the end of the window.

In terms of outgoings from the Emirates Stadium, AC Milan have made an offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although he is said to be demanding a salary that is twice what Zlatan Ibrahimovic currently earns at San Siro.

Southampton are expected to make a club record bid worth £25m to sign Armando Broja on a permanent deal from Chelsea, who has seriously impressed while on loan at St Mary’s so far this season. The Blues might not want to let him go.

Across London, Tottenham have agreed to let Tanguy Ndombele join Valencia on loan.

Another report from France suggests that West Ham and Crystal Palace are considering approaches for 21-year-old Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, who is valued at £8m.

