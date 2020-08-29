Twitter Hails Brilliant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Liverpool Lose Community Shield on Penalties (A

Is there a more exciting game in our sport than the Community Shield final? Every year - without fail - the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners to raise the curtain on another season of fantastic football.

Admittedly, the curtain never really fell on the previous campaign, but we're not complaining. FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL!

Saturday afternoon saw Liverpool take on Arsenal in this year's edition of the grand old competition, and yet again, it didn't let us down. And neither did you, wonderful folk of Twitter! You kept us up to date and entertained as the Reds slipped to another penalty shootout defeat, this time at the hands of Mikel Arteta's men.

Here's how it all went down...

The game started well for the Gunners, who took the lead after only 12 minutes through a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang special. Goodness me, that man is good.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the best striker in the Premier League and it’s not even close. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang now has 5 goals in his last 3 games at Wembley but certain man want to say he’s not a big game striker... — Bhavs (@bhavss14) August 29, 2020

The Gabonese striker also celebrated in honour of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away this weekend.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the ‘Black Panther’ celebration, as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. #afc



Wakanda Forever. ❤️ @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/mLmlSBIdBD — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang scores a screamer and does the wakanda pose. This one is for Chadwick — Tega ? (@haa_ree0) August 29, 2020

That ball from Bukayo Saka. That finish from Aubameyang. pic.twitter.com/27vhOE7ymP — Aaron West (@oeste) August 29, 2020

Liverpool looked miles off the pace, and in need of an extra something special in the midfield. A Spaniard, perhaps. Who plays in Germany. And is really good at football.

Thiago watching this Liverpool game pic.twitter.com/TwGcr0Uvnm — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) August 29, 2020

No line-breaking passes, no magic in the midfield.



Thiago alcantara is needed. — Liverpool F© (@ForAnfield) August 29, 2020

zero creativity in that midfield. sign Thiago ASAP @LFC — danial. (@dnlxarf) August 29, 2020

Anyone would think they're not the reigning champions of England, eh? Anyway, eventually, the Reds just about got their act together, and with 73 minutes on the clock, Takumi Minamino opened his account for the Merseysiders.

Takumi Minamino is the first player in Liverpool FC's club history to score his first goal for the club at Wembley. #lfc — max riegel (@sefendo) August 29, 2020

Naby Keita and Minamino since coming on has completely changed the game. — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 29, 2020

John Aldridge “Minamino is looking really sharp. There’s been several times he’s turned his man and sent him for a can of Coke and a packet of crisps.” — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 22, 2020

But forget all that, because the real treat soon followed. That's right, the ice cream sundae after all the green, smelly vegetables - a penalty shootout. The first four penalties were dispatched without incident, and then, all hell broke loose.

Brewster coming on for final few seconds. Klopp must fancy him to take a pen. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 29, 2020

Rhian Brewster, brought on in injury time (presumably for his penalty-taking abilities) crashed his spot-kick off the bar, and the trophy was heading to North London.

Swear down Brewster came on for that ??? — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) August 29, 2020

Brewster was compare to Greenwood and Martinelli when he can’t even score a penalty pic.twitter.com/o22nNYELoZ — Tinka ? (@UtdCode) August 29, 2020

In fairness to Brewster, he wasn't given much help by goalkeeper, Alisson. Sure, he's not expected to save penalties in this situation, but at least dive the right way, man?

Alisson has been in 2 penalty shoot outs for us and not saved a single one



Im sure its just a coincidence but its annoying — Spennie 19 Times ? (@unrealxherdan) August 29, 2020

Me telling Alisson which way he should have dived for pretty much every single penalty... pic.twitter.com/yvkvPqLjSD — Dai (@NIOLDEIN97) August 29, 2020

Gotta give it to Alisson for guessing 5/5 pens wrong lol that actually is a statistical anomaly — An (See Pinned) (@AnfieldAn) August 29, 2020

He did guess correctly to try and stop David Luiz's strike, but you cannot deny the big man.

David Luiz has won 2 finals since Lampard thought he wasn't good enough for Chelsea.



Lmaoooo — ✍? (@_MedioCampista) August 29, 2020

The match-clincher was that man Aubameyang however, who stepped up to slot the final penalty home, and lead Arsenal to another cup final success. Hey, this one counts, too! Don't you listen to the haters, Gooners!

Community shield is a friendly if you lose. A trophy if you win.



Rules are rules. — Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) August 29, 2020

Oh well, never mind. This means more to Arsenal then Liverpool. Glorified friendly. bigger and better things to come from #lfc come start of the league season. #CommunityShield #LFC — lfcway(c) (@lfcway) August 29, 2020

Not bitter at all...congratulations Arsenal!