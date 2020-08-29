Twitter Hails Brilliant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Liverpool Lose Community Shield on Penalties (A

Is there a more exciting game in our sport than the Community Shield final? Every year - without fail - the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners to raise the curtain on another season of fantastic football.
Admittedly, the curtain never really fell on the previous campaign, but we're not complaining. FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL!
Saturday afternoon saw Liverpool take on Arsenal in this year's edition of the grand old competition, and yet again, it didn't let us down. And neither did you, wonderful folk of Twitter! You kept us up to date and entertained as the Reds slipped to another penalty shootout defeat, this time at the hands of Mikel Arteta's men.
Here's how it all went down...
The game started well for the Gunners, who took the lead after only 12 minutes through a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang special. Goodness me, that man is good.
The Gabonese striker also celebrated in honour of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away this weekend.
Liverpool looked miles off the pace, and in need of an extra something special in the midfield. A Spaniard, perhaps. Who plays in Germany. And is really good at football.
Anyone would think they're not the reigning champions of England, eh? Anyway, eventually, the Reds just about got their act together, and with 73 minutes on the clock, Takumi Minamino opened his account for the Merseysiders.
But forget all that, because the real treat soon followed. That's right, the ice cream sundae after all the green, smelly vegetables - a penalty shootout. The first four penalties were dispatched without incident, and then, all hell broke loose.
Rhian Brewster, brought on in injury time (presumably for his penalty-taking abilities) crashed his spot-kick off the bar, and the trophy was heading to North London.
In fairness to Brewster, he wasn't given much help by goalkeeper, Alisson. Sure, he's not expected to save penalties in this situation, but at least dive the right way, man?
He did guess correctly to try and stop David Luiz's strike, but you cannot deny the big man.
The match-clincher was that man Aubameyang however, who stepped up to slot the final penalty home, and lead Arsenal to another cup final success. Hey, this one counts, too! Don't you listen to the haters, Gooners!
Not bitter at all...congratulations Arsenal!
Source : 90min