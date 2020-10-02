Twitter Reacts to 2020/21 Europa League Draw

It might feel like European football hasn't stopped (because it literally hasn't, the qualifiers for 2020/21 started before the 2019/20 finals) but the draw for this season's Europa League is already upon us.

And, as ever, people on Twitter have opinions to express.

What are we waiting for?

Arsenal in Ireland

Wee trip to Dundalk for Arsenal, is it? The Irish champions will contest group stage European football for just the second time in the rebranded era, and they will have to make it count, as they take on English opposition in Europe for the first time since 1982.

? The #UELdraw has now been completed!



? Here's who we'll be facing in this season's group stage... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2020

Arsenal get Dundalk in the #UELdraw! Nice to see an Irish team getting a guaranteed three points in the group stage. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 2, 2020

Imagine Aouar joining Arsenal to go from the UCL Semi finals against Bayern to playing against Dundalk in Ireland ? — evan 》 (@afcevan) October 2, 2020

Under normal circumstances, Arsenal fans would be cherishing a trip to Ireland, and vice versa for the Dundalk faithful. Bloody coronavirus.

Can't believe Arsenal got Dundalk and there will be no fans ???? — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) October 2, 2020

Have a feeling a few Dundalk fans might sneaking up to Belfast to fly over to the Arsenal game! — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) October 2, 2020

Dundalk have been drawn with Arsenal. Tough draw for them. One of the biggest European nights in their history. Shame it’ll be behind closed doors. Arsenal fans may never see the likes of Oriel Park again. — ProbablyFergus?? (@ProbablyFergus) October 2, 2020

Celtic's Group of Death

How's your luck, Celtic? Scraping your way bast the best Latvia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have to offer, eventually securing a place in the group stage in Pot One...only to be lumped with an absolute clanger of a group.

Sparta Prague, AC Milan and Lille. Bloody hell.

Only Celtic would manage to get into Pot 1 and still get landed with the group of death?? — Sean McCrory (@SeanMcCrory8) October 2, 2020

Lennon: “Oh, fudge, Lille. That’s...challenging. Fiddle-dee-dee, AC Milan. That will require a new left back...” pic.twitter.com/zce5tw8bZ5 — Simpsons SPFL ??????? (@SimpsonsSPFL) October 2, 2020

You’re in pot 1



That’s good



But so are Milan



That’s bad



Milan are a shambles



That’s good



But Lille are not



That’s bad



You get away games in Italy, France and Prague



That’s good



But Scotland’s R number is dangerously high



...



That’s bad pic.twitter.com/iKUwcYJOGo — The Terrace (@terracepodcast) October 2, 2020

Lille and Milan, who have both been linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos at one point or another. Coincidence? Yes, but it's still funny.

Celtic face tough test against Milan striker Alfredo Morelos and Lille striker Alfredo Morelos pic.twitter.com/GYVngloZf8 — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) October 2, 2020

The Hoops and Milan have a bit of history on the big stage. Here's a quick refresher.

Celtic drawing AC Milan is a reminder of this weird incident from a Champions League group stage match in 2007 pic.twitter.com/rPL9hkxmT8 — Pints And Penalties (@pintsandpens) October 2, 2020

1 - Celtic have only won one of their 10 previous European meetings with AC Milan (D3 L6), losing each of their last three in a row - most recently a 0-3 defeat in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage. Underdog. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2020

Milan 2007 & Celtic take 10,000 fans to the San Siro, they outsang the locals for most of the game pic.twitter.com/ObWFIwzc71 — Lisbon Lion (@tirnaog09) August 20, 2019

Tottenham's Luck of the Draw

Celtic land that coming out of Pot One, and then Tottenham get this. Play the game, UEFA, Scottish teams don't get much.

So Tottenham will face Ludogorets (Bulgaria), LASK (Austria) and Antwerp (Belgium) in Group J of the Europa League. Good group for Spurs but none of the three countries are currently on the UK government corridor list. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 2, 2020

Spurs are in the most Europa League group in Europa League history, and for some, it's a sign of how far they have fallen since the glory days of Pochettino.

How have we went from this to this pic.twitter.com/SP6H2DBbpq — Nathan (@thfcnathann) October 2, 2020

At least Mourinho and his staff are excited...

Maybe not.

It's...Actually a Bit Bland?

OK, there's no use in avoiding it any longer. This year's draw was pretty vanilla, wasn't it?

Feels like the most boring and irrelevant Europa League draw ever :/ — KuipTalk (@KuipTalk) October 2, 2020

This is grim. Make it a straight knockout start to finish again. Instead of boring the tits off ppl & packing the clubs schedules for nothing ? — Super Forensic Lawyering #SFL (@LuvFB_HateFifa) October 2, 2020

The fairly even spread means there are so few ties to get excited about, and the ones that are worth a raised eyebrow or two are dampened by the fact there will be reduced (or non-existent) crowds at the vast majority of group games.

Still, Arsenal dropping points at the Aviva Stadium should give us all a nice big laugh.