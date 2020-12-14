Twitter Reacts to the Europa League Round of 32 Draw

The Europa League group stage is well and truly in the rear-view mirror and we've now got out sights firmly set on the round of 32.

The draw for the first set of knockout fixtures was held on Monday, when Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester City all learned who they're going to have to get through if they want to keep going in the competition.

Let's see how Twitter reacted to all the fun.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

After dropping out of the Champions League, United are an on-paper favourite to win the Europa League. However, if they're going to lift the trophy at the end of the season, they're going to have to go through La Liga leaders Real Sociedad. The David Moyes derby.

Sociedad have lost just twice in all competitions this year and find themselves on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, so they're about as tough of a test as United could have got.

Most interesting aspect of playing Real Sociedad... Going up against Adnan Januzaj#mufc pic.twitter.com/sPAlIi25cQ — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) December 14, 2020

Real Sociedad, JUST the draw United needed. — Mike (@Moyes_back) December 14, 2020

When you realise Real Sociedad haven’t lost a league game in 3 months and are currently top of La Liga. pic.twitter.com/I1dDElIQig — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 14, 2020

‘Who knew David Silva still had it eh?’#UEL #UELDraw pic.twitter.com/42SefeJ9KE — City Content (@citehchants) December 14, 2020

Arsenal vs Benfica

Arsenal fans are hardly the most positive bunch these days, and being drawn against Portuguese giants Benfica in the round of 32 didn't do much to raise spirits.

Jorge Jesus' side didn't lost a game during the group stage and have history on their side, having come out on top against the Gunners when the two sides met in the 1991/92 European Cup.

Benfica fans on hearing the Europa league draw #arsenal pic.twitter.com/OgSU3BMpj5 — Kwikky's left foot (@fit_kwik_) December 14, 2020

Only one man can save us from Benfica #arsenal pic.twitter.com/Ra1ySrYu0l — Issa (@partofissa) December 14, 2020

Benfica ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️ Arteta needs to be sacked by that time for us to stand a chance #uel — Legible_sky (@LegibleSky) December 14, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger

Tottenham fans were celebrating the draw when all was said and done as they were drawn against Austrian side Wolfsberger, who sat in the relegation zone in the Bundesliga at the time of the draw.

Wolfsberger are a bit of an unknown quantity, but many fans will know all about Football Manager wonderkid striker Dejan Joveljic, who leads the team in the scoring charts this season.

There’s something in the air this season. Teams dropping points when we drop points, beating Chelsea in the penalty shootout, favourable draws in the cups (Stoke, Wolfsberger)... when were we ever this lucky — LUKΞ (@_lukeadcock) December 14, 2020

Spurs vs Wolfsberger! Nothing we can’t handle! Bring it on! #COYS pic.twitter.com/JwUDANY3Oh — Ben Boorman (@benspurs21) December 14, 2020

That’s a pretty perfect #EuropaLeague draw for Mourinho. I’m sure Wolfsberger aren’t a pushover, but a lot of the bigger teams will be knocking each other out. Dare we start to think it might be our year to win something? #COYS — The Premier Prediction League (@The_PPL) December 14, 2020

Anyways Wolfsberger is a match we can win with ease with our backup squad and not even that much of logistics, if we are in league contention at the moment cant have asked for a better draw — Thfcaditya_v2 (@Thfcaditya_v2) December 14, 2020

Wolfsberger in Austria would've been a brilliant away day! However, I have no doubt I would've ended up booking Wolfsberg in Germany instead ? — James Swan (@jamesswan88) December 14, 2020

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague

Leicester fans also emerged from the draw feeling positive, knowing full-well that there were tougher tests out there than Czech side Slavia Prague.

Slavia currently sit top of their league and impressed with wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Nice in the group stage, however, and most fans were well aware that this had the potential to be a real banana skin for Brendan Rodgers' side.

@EuropaLeague @LCFC draws Slavia Praha in KO round, come on lads you’ve got this ?? — Anil 아닐 제화 (@BritAsianinJap) December 14, 2020

Slavia Prague are unbeaten in the league so far really won’t be easy at all — Dylan (@lcfcDy1an) December 14, 2020

Slavia Prague for #LCFC. Tricky but if we can't beat them then don't deserve to be in it etc etc — John Allen ? (@moist4life) December 14, 2020

For the majority of the #LCFC players and back room staff, they have never faced Slavia Prague.



But for Kolo Toure, he featured in Arsenal’s 7-0 win in the #UCL back in 2007. #UEL — Josh Holland (@JAHolland_) December 14, 2020

When you realise you’ve drawn Slavia Prague away in Europe vs when you read the travel advice pic.twitter.com/KVAt4P72jr — Jake (@Jakejoshua69) December 14, 2020

