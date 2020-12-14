Twitter Reacts to the Europa League Round of 32 Draw

The Europa League group stage is well and truly in the rear-view mirror and we've now got out sights firmly set on the round of 32.
The draw for the first set of knockout fixtures was held on Monday, when Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester City all learned who they're going to have to get through if they want to keep going in the competition.
Let's see how Twitter reacted to all the fun.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad
After dropping out of the Champions League, United are an on-paper favourite to win the Europa League. However, if they're going to lift the trophy at the end of the season, they're going to have to go through La Liga leaders Real Sociedad. The David Moyes derby.
Sociedad have lost just twice in all competitions this year and find themselves on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, so they're about as tough of a test as United could have got.
Arsenal vs Benfica
Arsenal fans are hardly the most positive bunch these days, and being drawn against Portuguese giants Benfica in the round of 32 didn't do much to raise spirits.
Jorge Jesus' side didn't lost a game during the group stage and have history on their side, having come out on top against the Gunners when the two sides met in the 1991/92 European Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger
Tottenham fans were celebrating the draw when all was said and done as they were drawn against Austrian side Wolfsberger, who sat in the relegation zone in the Bundesliga at the time of the draw.
Wolfsberger are a bit of an unknown quantity, but many fans will know all about Football Manager wonderkid striker Dejan Joveljic, who leads the team in the scoring charts this season.
Leicester City vs Slavia Prague
Leicester fans also emerged from the draw feeling positive, knowing full-well that there were tougher tests out there than Czech side Slavia Prague.
Slavia currently sit top of their league and impressed with wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Nice in the group stage, however, and most fans were well aware that this had the potential to be a real banana skin for Brendan Rodgers' side.
Source : 90min