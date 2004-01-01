Update on Arsenal's Pursuit of French Defender Malang Sarr

Arsenal may have missed their chance to sign French defender Malang Sarr after the Gunners took their time in making an approach.





Sarr will be available on a free transfer this summer after deciding not to extend his contract with current club Nice, and the Gunners were said to be one of a number of clubs interested in acquiring the highly-rated defender.





According to The Sun, the north London side have approached Sarri's representatives to inquire about the centre back's availability. However, with the likes of RB Leipzig and Torino approaching the player before the Gunners did, there is a feeling that the club may have left it too late to swoop in for Sarr's signature.





Nice's Sarr is in demand

Prior to the end of the season Sarr had declared his intention to leave Nice this summer. Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, the 21-year old said: "For the moment, I have made the decision to do not extend with Nice.





"And we will see how the season will end and from there, I will make my decisions but I would like to finish the season with OGC Nice and then see what will happen."





The young defender made his debut for the south-east France club on the opening day of the 2016/17 season, scoring the winner in a 1-0 over Stade Rennais when he was just 17 years old.





Since then, Sarr has been a regular for Les Aiglons, making 119 appearances in all competitions.





Nice, who are managed by Arsenal legend and invincible Patrick Vieira, were sat in fifth in the Ligue 1 table before the season was brought to an early end.





Former Arsenal man Patrick Vieira managed Nice to fifth place

Having probably missed out on Sarr, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have to look elsewhere for a centre-back.





The heart of defence has been a constant problem for the Gunners in recent years, with the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi struggling to impress.





With Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos reported to be seeking a move away from the Emirates too, Arteta risks going into the 2020/21 season looking extremely light at the back.



