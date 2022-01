USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirms Matt Turner's Arsenal transfer

United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter effectively confirmed goalkeeper Matt Turner's transfer to Arsenal on Thursday.

After reports emerged last week that the Gunners had placed a 'strong bid' for the New England Revolution stopper, ESPN revealed on Thursday that the two parties had agree personal terms for a summer move.

Turner manned the goals during the USMNT's 1-0 win over El Salvador on Thursday night and after the match, Berhalter made no attempt to hide the pending move to the 13-time English champions.

"[Turner] Went to Fairfield University, was undrafted out of college, now he's playing with the national team and he's headed to Arsenal," Berhalter said (via CBS). "It's just an amazing story and it's all down to him, his work ethic, his belief in himself, and his never-give-up attitude.

"It's a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great teammate and we're lucky to have him. Tonight was an example of where he did everything that he had to do. He was calm in all situations. Wasn't tested much but was there when we needed him and looked like a player that's going to Arsenal for sure."

The goalkeeper was also spotted signing an Arsenal jersey as he left the field after Thursday's match.

Turner has undergone a rapid rise in recent years, going from an undrafted player in 2016 to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in MLS and a USMNT regular across the last few seasons. He's also spoken in the past of his dream to play in the Premier League.

"I don't have a dream club. However, it is my dream to play in the Premier League in England. Hopefully, that happens one day," Turner told 90min's Football Americana podcast in December, adding: "[The] Revolution organization... they'll support me and they'll be willing to at least listen to some offers."

For now, Turner's focus must remain on his national team duties with the US facing Canada in a critical World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

