Valencia Enquire About Arsenal Outcast Matteo Guendouzi

Valencia have reportedly approached Arsenal about a deal for French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is not thought to have a future in north London under Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi initially showed serious promise during Unai Emery's tenure following his arrival from Lorient in 2018, but clashed with Arteta on several occasions, and hasn't been named in a squad since his colourful antics in June's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

The 21-year-old is seen as a disruptive presence by a manager who has made fostering a team spirit a priority since his arrival, and was even banned from training towards the end of last season. It's expected he will be moved on by whatever means necessary this summer to free up space for new arrivals.

Guendouzi has fallen out of favour in recent times, but what should Arsenal do with the talented youngster? ? pic.twitter.com/ot3jGVte9N — 90min (@90min_Football) August 2, 2020

Selling him outright may be a problem, however, considering the grim financial climate in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Despite the fact he is unwanted, Arsenal still want to make a substantial profit on the modest £7m fee they paid for him, but no clubs have been forthcoming with bids.

The other option, then, could be to loan him out, hoping he can discover his best form elsewhere and become a more sellable asset in 12 months time. That's something which suits the financially handicapped Valencia, who Spanish outlet Super Deporte say have been in touch with Arsenal over a potential loan.

It's claimed they want the midfielder, but are not in a position to include an obligation to buy, despite raking in £50m through the sales of Ferran Torres and Rodrigo Moreno to Manchester City and Leeds already this summer. It's not said if Arsenal are open to such an offer, but Guendouzi is happy to join so long as he is guaranteed regular minutes.

The Gunners are in the market for another midfielder to replace Guendouzi and compete with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock. Roma's Amadou Diawara has been linked, and his agent Daniele Piraino recently spilled the beans on their interest.

"Diawara is at a top club like Roma, where he is happy, as there is enthusiasm around the new owners," he told Tuttomercato, per the Standard. "However, he is also liked by many clubs in England, including Arsenal.

"Being linked with certain clubs is pleasing for him, as these are prestigious sides."