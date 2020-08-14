Willian Reveals Lofty Ambition to Win Champions League With Arsenal

Arsenal winger Willian has revealed that his ambition is to win the Champions League with the Gunners by the time his three-year contract is up in 2023, a vision shared by manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal last qualified for the Champions League in 2016 and suffered their lowest Premier League finish in 25 years this season. The club has also been hampered by financial limitations, which pre-date the coronavirus crisis but have been worsened by it, but Willian is optimistic about the future.

In a separate part of the same interview, Willian urged the Gabon international to stay.

“I joined Arsenal because we can challenge for titles but Pierre will be a big part of the plan. He has to stay. It is very important to me,” Arsenal’s new number 12 said.

“This is a guy who gets 25-30 goals a season and we have to keep a player like that. He’s one of the best players in our team and somebody I want to be making chances for.”

