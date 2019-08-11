Wolves Make ?15m Bid for Arsenal Target Axel Disasi

Wolves have made an offer in the region of €15m for Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi, who is entering the final year of his contract.





The 22-year-old has been subject to interest from Arsenal and Ligue 1 side Rennes, but Wolves have now made an approach for the centre-back, who is expected to leave his current club this summer.





L'Equipe report that Reims are resigned to the fact that they will lose Disasi in the not so distant future, and have now received the bid from Wolves. The small price tag reflects the fact that Disasi is only contracted for another year, meaning Reims may be forced to sell him cheap in order to avoid losing him for free next summer.





The highly-rated defender has been monitored by a number of clubs, having enjoyed an impressive season as Reims finished sixth in Ligue 1. With the 2019/20 French season being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, clubs have the chance to approach Reims directly and negotiate a move for the young Frenchman.





While Wolves have made the bid, they might still face competition in securing Disasi's signature. It was reported last month that Arsenal are also interested in him and have made contact over a potential transfer.





Disasi has been crucial to Reims' surprisingly high finish this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions and missing just one league game all campaign. He has been applauded for his excellent form as a part of his side's impressive defensive performances, which has put his name on the wishlists of many top sides.





Reims have conceded just 21 league goals all season and pulled off a shock victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, the only side to do so all season.



