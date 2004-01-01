Women’s Super League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 8

The Women’s Super League returns this weekend following the latest international break, with the title race and relegation battle both delicately poised ahead of the next set of fixtures.

There have been a couple of managerial changes in recent weeks, while fans will also be back at a handful of games in limited numbers.

Read on for everything you need to know about this weekend's games...

Saturday

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Tobin Heath has made a big impact at Man Utd | Visionhaus/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Bescot Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Manchester United will stay top if they beat newly promoted Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kick-off and will be confident after taking four points from their last two games against WSL heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester City.

Villa have come a long way since the last time this fixture was played, with United winning 12-0 in the west Midlands on the opening day of the Women’s Championship season in 2018/19.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United

Sunday

Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea will expect to comfortably beat West Ham | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Kingsmeadow

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Without a permanent successor to former head coach Matt Beard, West Ham face a Chelsea side that includes some of the best attacking players in the world.

The Hammers shipped nine goals against a rampant Arsenal earlier this season and have lost five of their seven WSL games so far. This doesn’t seem the game for a sudden burst into life.

Prediction: Chelsea 5-0 West Ham

Arsenal vs Birmingham

Arsenal should get back to winning ways | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Meadow Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Birmingham have impressively punched above their weight this season, winning three of their last four games – including a first ever top flight second city derby against Aston Villa.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have dropped points in their last two games, albeit against Manchester United and Chelsea. But they have beaten ‘the rest’ in every other league fixture this season and would expect to return to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Birmingham

Reading vs Bristol City

Reading will have too much for Bristol City | Warren Little/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Madejski Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Bristol City are having a rough time of it in 2020/21 and look increasingly destined to be playing in the Championship next season.

They travel to Reading, who are a decent team but whose main issue is scoring goals, having failed to get more than one in a WSL game since the second week of the season. But that could all change against a Bristol side who have leaked an average of five per game.

Prediction: Reading 4-1 Bristol City

Tottenham vs Brighton

Alex Morgan is seeking her first Tottenham goal | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Hive Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

With Rehanne Skinner replacing joint long-serving coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, it is the start new era for Tottenham, and fans and players alike are hoping it yields a first win.

USWNT icon Alex Morgan is still awaiting her first goal after an understandably slow start to her Spurs career, but Brighton won’t be a pushover. The Seagulls are goal-shy, but they can be resolute and have held Manchester City and Everton to draws.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Brighton

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester City have disappointed this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Walton Hall Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

If Everton want to get on level terms with the big WSL clubs, this is precisely the type of game they need to perform in. So far, it has been beyond them, having done well against ‘the rest’, but losing 4-0 against Chelsea only recently – a game that got away from them late on.

Manchester City will be disappointed with their results this season, especially after their summer transfer arrivals, and threw away a 2-0 goal in the Manchester derby last time out.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Manchester City

