Women’s Super League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 9

The Women’s Super League is back this weekend for the penultimate round of fixtures before the Christmas and winter break, with all 12 clubs in action on Sunday afternoon.

As the campaign edges towards the halfway stage, the title race is beginning to heat up, while it is just as tight at the bottom of the table, with every point now increasingly important.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about each game.

Sunday 13 December

Reading vs Manchester United

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Madejski Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport & FA Player

Manchester United are again first to play for the second week in a row and will stay top of the WSL if they can get three points at Reading.

Tobin Heath and Casey Stoney were recently presented with Player and Manager of the Month awards respectively for November, and United have been the team to beat this season.

In Reading, they face a tough opponent who themselves have been difficult to beat. The Royals have only lost twice in the WSL this season, but have drawn their last four in a row.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Manchester United

Birmingham vs Everton

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Damson Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Birmingham were expected to lose against Arsenal last time out, as was the case, but the surprisingly improved Blues still remain a potentially dangerous opponent to anyone.

Everton should have enough to win this one, though. The Toffees just about remain in touching distance of the top clubs, despite picking up only two points from their last four games.

Everton have a tough run of games against Arsenal and Manchester United coming up, so a win here is the only result that manager Willie Kirk deems acceptable.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-1 Everton

Brighton vs Chelsea

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The People’s Pension Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Brighton held Manchester City to a surprise 0-0 draw earlier in the season, but the chances of them doing the same to Chelsea appear slim at best.

Chelsea are the only unbeaten side apart from leaders Manchester United and were victorious last time out thanks to a Fran Kirby hat-trick against West Ham.

Brighton don’t score many – only six in eight games so far – and would probably need to keep a clean sheet to get a positive result from this fixture.

Prediction: Brighton 0-3 Chelsea

Bristol City vs West Ham

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Twerton Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

West Ham have slipped back into losing ways in recent games, which may give Bristol City some hope of finally getting their first WSL win of the season.

It was midway through 2019/20 that the Robins ultimately started picking up enough points to keep them safe from relegation and they will be hoping for similar.

But West Ham, despite what their lowly position might suggest, aren’t an objectively bad team and did actually equalise after going behind against Chelsea in their last game.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 West Ham

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Hive Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? FA Player

Tottenham and Aston Villa will both be buoyed by important wins in the buildup to Sunday’s clash, with Spurs in particular marking the arrival of new manager Rehanne Skinner with victory.

Even summer signing Alex Morgan got off the mark in that one after a slow start to her WSL career, converting a late penalty to make sure of the result against Brighton.

Villa played one of their games in hand in midweek, thrashing Bristol City for only their second league win of the season and putting some space between themselves and relegation.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Arsenal

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Academy Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

The last game to kick-off this weekend is the biggest and sees Manchester City and Arsenal go head to head as they jostle for positions near the top of the table.

After tough back-to-back games against Manchester United and Chelsea, the Gunners returned to winning ways by beating Birmingham 3-0 last weekend.

An inconsistent City also dropped points against Manchester United recently, having held a 2-0 lead at one stage, and are yet to win consecutive WSL games so far this season.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal

