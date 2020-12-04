Yunus Musah Signs New Long-Term Valencia Contract

Valencia have confirmed that young midfielder Yunus Musah has signed a new long-term contract at the Mestalla.

The 18-year-old, who left Arsenal's academy in 2019, has blossomed into a first-team star at Valencia this season, starting nine of his side's 11 La Liga games this season, with his good form earning him a call-up to the USA national team in November.

Musah recently made his debut for the USA | John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alongside the tug of war for his services at international level - England, Ghana and Italy are all keen to secure his allegiance - Musah has also attracted interest from some of Europe's top sides, and sources confirmed to 90min that Valencia were close to securing a contract extension for the teenager last month.

The deal is now done, with Valencia taking to their official website to reveal that Musah has committed his future to the club until 2026.

"Here is where I have matured as a player," Musah said. "I have found a great family, learned the history of this club and developed new values as a person.

"My road has been long, but now I am convinced that I have found my place in the world. That's why everyone talks about my ever-present smile, and we are going to keep smiling together for many years to come."

It's a deserved reward for Musah's emergence as one of Europe's most intriguing prospects. Valencia are well aware of the interest in their youngster and hope that this contract extension will offer them some extra protection from potential suitors.

90min understands that former employers Arsenal are monitoring Musah, as are Everton, Leeds and Wolves, but the teenager is not paying attention to the interest and is instead focused on improving in Valencia's senior side.

Arsenal are monitoring Musah's progress | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, Musah would not be against a return to the Premier League at some point in his career, but the length of this new deal suggests he is in no rush to walk away from Spain.

He became the youngest non-Spanish player to score for Valencia when he netted in November's 2–2 draw with Getafe, and now he has plenty of time to add to that tally.

