11 Premier League Takeovers & How Much They Cost

Whether it's a rags to riches story or the backing of a billionaire owner which has brought success, every team in the Premier League has their own unique backstory when it comes to what goes on at the very highest level of the club.





Newcastle United's current ownership saga has been capturing the imagination of fans over the last few months, but where exactly does the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover bid rank compared to other Premier League clubs?





As the cost of a takeover is almost always undisclosed, the fees here are what were widely reported at the time the deals were completed.





11. Sheffield United - £1





Saudi prince and businessman Abdullah bin Musa'ad was able to buy a 50% stake in Sheffield United for just £1, initially working alongside Kevin McCabe before completely taking over in what proved to be an unsavoury legal battle between the two.





10. Leicester City - £39m





The late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha fronted the group which took control of Leicester City in 2010, not only helping the club return to the Premier League, but helping them win the title itself and qualify for the Champions League.





Vichai's legacy has continued at the club too as his son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who is known as Top, has taken his father's place as Leicester City's chairman.





9. Wolves - £45m





Fosun international are one of the newest owners in the Premier League, but they've already made a huge impact at Wolverhampton Wanderers.





Officially taking over in 2016, Wolves needed just two years to return to the Premier League and even before their promotion, they've shown off their impressive connections in the transfer market by signing the likes of Hélder Costa, Ruben Neves and Ivan Cavaleiro.





8. Everton - £87.5m





Farhad Moshiri has shares at Arsenal before any other Premier League club, but in 2016 he sold up in north London to purchase a 49.9% stake in Everton for £87.5m.





The 64-year-old still isn't the sole owner at Goodison Park, but over the last four years he's increased his stake in the club to 77.2%.





7. Newcastle United - £134m





Mike Ashley didn't take control of Newcastle United in one fell swoop. He gradually bought up the club over a two-month period in 2007, eventually spending £134m to have the club all to himself.





Ashley has been one of the most controversial owners in the Premier League over the last decade and has been the subject of countless protests by fans in the north east.





6. Chelsea - £140m





Roman Abramovich values Chelsea close to £3bn these days, but he was able to become the owner at Stamford Bridge for just £140m in 2003.





It took 10 days for a deal to be agreed, but fascinatingly the meeting to iron out the details between then-chief executive Trevor Birch and Abramovich lasted just 20 minutes.





In the Abramovich era, Chelsea have won 18 pieces of silverware.





5. Manchester City - £210m





Sheikh Mansour was only able to purchase 90% of Manchester City when they first reached an agreement with then-owner Thaksin Shinawatra.





The club paid £210m to take control, followed by a little extra for the remaining 10%, but it's been the money which they've pumped into City which has caused the most controversy over the years.





Since they arrived in 2008, City's owners have spent more than £1.5bn on player transfers alone.





4. Liverpool - £300m





There aren't many takeovers which are celebrated as much as seeing your side winning a game of football. But Liverpool's was one of them.





That wasn't because of John Henry's Fenway Sports Group who purchased the club in 2010, but it was a crucial moment in Liverpool's history as it (finally) removed Tom Hicks and George Gillett from the most powerful positions at the club.





3. Newcastle United - £300m*





It's not been easy being a Newcastle United fan during the Mike Ashley era, but all of that could be about to come to an end.





A Saudi-backed takeover bid, which is being fronted by Amanda Staveley, certainly hasn't proved to be the most popular successor to Ashley, but the proposed £300m deal will finally bring an end to the 55-year-old's reign.





2. Arsenal - £550m





Stan Kroenke first became involved with Arsenal in 2007, but it was only recently where the American billionaire was able to gain a huge amount of power at the club.





Fans had hoped second major share holder Alisher Usmanov would be able to replace Kroenke, but the Uzbek-born oligarch's 30% stake in the club was purchased for £550m.





Kroenke even bought the few remaining shares at the club, some which were taken from fans against their will, and now has complete control at Emirates Stadium.





1. Manchester United - £790m





The Glazers bought their first shares in Manchester United in 2003, but after gradually increasing their shares, it wasn't until two years later when they finally had control of the club.





They spent £790m for Manchester United, but throughout the last 15 years the Glazers have come under heavy criticism for lumbering the club with incredible amounts of debt - peaking in 2010, with over £700m.





The club's most recent financial report lists their debt at £511.2m.



