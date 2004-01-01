15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest player in Premier League history

From Gtech Community Stadium - Schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a late substitute for Arsenal in their 3-0 win at Brentford.

The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days, came off the bench to replace Fabio Vieira in west London in stoppage time.

The record was previously held by Harvey Elliott when he appeared for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days back in 2019.

Nwaneri's cameo was a very brief one having been thrown on in the 93rd minute, but the travelling Arsenal fans revelled in the youngster's success, taunting Brentford that 'he's only 15' and 'he's got school in the morning'.

Arsenal strolled to a 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. William Saliba opened the scoring with a looping header in the opening exchanges before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead soon after.

Vieira marked his first start for the club in the Premier League with a curling strike just after the interval and Mikel Arteta's men were able to keep Brentford at arm's length for the remainder of the afternoon.