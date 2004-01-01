 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

1 Bayer Leverkusen player each Premier League big 6 club should sign

The Bayer Leverkusen players Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd & Tottenham should look to sign.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards