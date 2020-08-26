2020/21 Premier League Fantasy Football: 90min's Guide to Goalkeepers

You've just spent the last hour trying to come up with the funniest Fantasy Premier League team name possible. You plan on spending the next 45 minutes staring at the group chat, begging one of your mates to hit you with that sweet 'loooool' about your team name.

Now it's time for the actually important part of all this: picking your team.

Are you ready for the 2020/21 #FPL season? ?



Pick your squad ? https://t.co/X1MyxzVeiB pic.twitter.com/rqi9y7AEA8 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 26, 2020

Let's start from the back. Every team needs a good goalkeeper. Whether you want to spend all your money here or try and find yourself a real bargain (I'll never forget you, 2014/15 Fraser Forster), 90min has got you covered.

Let's take a look at who you should be looking at and who you should be steering well clear of.

1. Best Players

Alisson - Liverpool (£6m) - After winning the Premier League title, Alisson comes with real value, and rightly so. He was part of the meanest defence in the league last year. It's almost a guaranteed win if you pick him.



Ederson - Man City (£6m) - Last season's Golden Glove winner, Ederson will likely have a stronger defence in front of him this season this year if Pep gets his wish. Plus, he's one of the few goalkeepers who easily could offer you an assist or two throughout the season.



Nick Pope - Burnley (£5.5m) - The only man to come close to Ederson's clean sheet haul last season was Nick Pope, who has been one of the Premier League's top shot stoppers when he has actually managed to stay fit.



David de Gea - Man Utd (£5.5m) - Picking David de Gea is definitely a risk. His form can be a bit all over the place, but if he rises to the challenge and manages to fend off Dean Henderson, he could be back among the world's best goalkeepers again.



Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester (£5.5m) - The towering Dane is always a good FPL pick. He's great between the sticks and comes with a solid defence in front of him. It's the dream.

2. Bargain Buys

Martin Dúbravka - Newcastle (£5m) - Sure, there's only so much money you can save on goalkeepers, but if you're not looking to splash out on one of the big boys, Newcastle's Martin Dúbravka is your man.



Mathew Ryan - Brighton (£4.5m) - There's always something scary about picking a goalkeeper from a side who only just avoided relegation last season, but Mat Ryan is a little safer than most. His nine clean sheets last season make him surprisingly reliable.



Aaron Ramsdale - Sheff Utd (£5m) - Aaron Ramsdale looked good behind Bournemouth's shaky defence last season, so he stands to look even better at Sheffield United, who made Dean Henderson one of the league's best goalkeepers last year.



Alex McCarthy - Southampton (£4.5m) - When Southampton play well, Alex McCarthy plays well. Will they actually play well all season? That's for you to decide.



Vicente Guaita - Crystal Palace (£5m) - Links between Vicente Guaita and Chelsea weren't as ridiculous as they might have initially sounded. He kept the ninth-most clean sheets last season and looks real value for money.

3. Anyone Overpriced?

Willy Caballero - Chelsea (£5m) - Soon to be Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper, please do not spend a whole £5m on Willy Caballero. Kepa Arrizabalaga costs the same, and even that's bad enough.



Sergio Romero - Man Utd (£5m) - Soon to be Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper, please do not spend a whole £5m on Sergio Romero.



Dean Henderson - Man Utd (£5.5m) - Are you backing Dean Henderson to displace David de Gea for the entire season? Given how much Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves the Spaniard, Henderson might spend too much time on the bench.



Karl Darlow - Newcastle (£5m) - Karl Darlow didn't play a single Premier League minute last season, yet would still cost you £5m. I know you're not going to pick him, but here's your warning anyway.

4. Who Could You Take a Gamble on?

Emiliano Martínez - Arsenal (£4.5m) - Right, if Emiliano Martínez stays at Arsenal, don't pick him. However, if he moves to another English side who can start him (Aston Villa looks the most obvious), this is a no-brainer.

