2020/21 Premier League Fantasy Football: 90min's Guide to Midfielders

After a (very) brief time away, Fantasy Premier League is back. And yep, it's set to cause headaches once again.

With the 2020/21 Premier League campaign kicking off on Saturday, FPL players have begun to frantically try and assemble their winning teams. One of the problem areas has always been the midfield, with so many choices but limited spaces. Decisions for who to play in the middle of the park were hard enough as it was, but the new positional changes have made team selections...well, a nightmare.

3️⃣ days to go ?



Is your #FPL team in good shape? ? pic.twitter.com/kjBV4YtxPh — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 9, 2020

Sure, we all want every world class talent in our squads, but that simply isn't possible. So what on earth is the solution? Well, picking the midfield is key, so we here at 90min take a look which midfielders you should and shouldn't be looking to include...

1. Best Players

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (£12m) - Salah bagged 233 points for FPL players last season and you can expect him to pick up right where he left off when the 2020/21 season kicks off. For those who can now finally accept he isn't a one-season wonder, Salah will pick you up points week in, week out.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal (£12m) - One of the forwards to be converted to a midfielder, Aubameyang will become even more valuable this season in FPL as his points total is likely to increase. Is he worth the cost? Most definitely.



Kevin De Bruyne - Man City (£11.5m) - De Bruyne matched Thierry Henry's long-standing assists record last season of 20, while he also managed 13 league goals. Did we also mention he set a new record for chances created in 2019/20? No? Right, there's that as well. Get him in your team.



Bruno Fernandes - Man Utd (£10.5m) - Fernandes picked up 117 points despite only joining Man Utd in January. It's a well-known fact that players require time to settle when they join a new club, but not for Fernandes - instead he grabbed eight goals and seven assists in 14 Premier League games. After all, there is a reason he's called the 'Portuguese Magnifico'.

2. Bargain Buys

Mason Greenwood - Man Utd (£7.5m) - Another player to be reclassified as a midfielder now, Greenwood was a FPL hero for many last season. Despite only cementing his place in the starting lineup towards the end of the campaign, his simply outrageous finishing ability saw him become a valuable addition to squads in FPL. With more opportunities to shine from the start in 2019/20, Greenwood at £7.5m is a no-brainer.



Phil Foden - Man City (£6.5m) - With David Silva no longer at Man City, a gaping hole has been left in the heart of Pep Guardiola's midfield. But City fans have no reason to panic as Foden has proven he is more than capable of stepping in to fill the void left by the exquisite Spaniard. The Englishman has proven he can not only dictate a game with his passing, but that he also has a real eye for goal.



Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle (£5.5m) - Sure, he only managed seven goal contributions last season, but with Newcastle having made some shrewd additions this summer, Saint-Maximin's productivity could increase in 2019/20.



Tomas Soucek - West Ham (£5m) - Soucek was a very bright shining light in what was a turbulent 2019/20 season for West Ham - even though he only featured in the second half of the campaign. He was key to their survival, providing protection for the defence while also getting forward and posing a real threat in attack. At £5m, there aren't many better deals to be had.

3. Anyone Overpriced?

Bernardo Silva - Man City (£7.5m) - Look, overpriced doesn't necessarily mean they aren't outstanding footballers, it just means that for their price, they will not deliver the points you're after. Bernardo Silva is one of those players. For his price, there are better deals out there than an attacking player who managed just 13 goal contributions last term in an attacking City side.



Mesut Ozil - Arsenal (£7m) - Just 1.8% of FPL players currently have Ozil in their teams - that pretty much tells you all you need to know. He managed a grand total of two assists last season, with his last appearance in the league coming back in March. £7m? Really?



Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham (£7m) - Lo Celso has become an increasingly important member of this Spurs squad - but £7m is a fair chunk for a midfielder who managed no goals and two assists in 2019/20. The Argentine offers a lot to Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, but he will likely not offer FPL players many points at all.

4. Who Could You Take a Gamble on?

Ferran Torres - Man City (£7m) - Torres was a bargain in real life for City, and he could turn out to be a bargain in FPL as well. Sure, his statistics for Valencia weren't exactly phenomenal, but with world class talent around him now, he will be able to impact games more directly. The Spaniard has all the attributes to become a top player under Guardiola and while £7m may seem like a hefty amount for a new arrival, he could be a very shrewd addition.



Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace (£6m) - It's always a risk putting in a new signing in your FPL team - especially if they were signed from the Championship. But Eze is worth the risk. The 22-year-old was excellent for QPR last season and with his ability, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pick up a fair few points this campaign.



Anthony Gordon - Everton (£4.5m) - Look, we're not saying he's going to get you points every single week, but Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of young Gordon - and it's clear to see why. Pace, skill and an end product to boot, Gordon could become an important figure for Everton this term. At £4.5m, this is a risk definitely worth taking.

For more from Adam Aladay, follow him on Twitter!