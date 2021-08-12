2021 Golden Boy final 60 shortlist revealed

The list of nominations for the 2021 Golden Boy award has been cut from 80 to 60 in the search to name the best young talent currently playing in Europe.

Erling Haaland is the current holder of the prestigious award that has also previously been won by the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport oversees the process and started by naming 100 top talents in June, which was cut to 80 last month and now stands at 60. It will be further cut to 40 in September, before the final 20 is revealed in October.

The public online vote is responsible for whittling down the shortlist, but an expert panel from Italy’s premier sports newspapers and television channels will choose the winner in November, while the awards ceremony will take place in mid-December.

2021 Golden Boy nominations – final 60

Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Stipe Biuk (Hajduk Split)

Myron Boadu (Monaco)

Jayden Braaf (Manchester City)

Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig)

Armando Broja (Chelsea)

Riccardo Calafiori (Roma)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Francisco Conceicao (Porto)

Yusuf Demir (Barcelona)

Ersin Destanoglu (Besiktas)

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Sebastiano Esposito (Basel)

Fabio Silva (Wolves)

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

Bryan Gil (Tottenham)

Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Ihatteren (PSV Eindhoven)

Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Kaio Jorge (Juventus)

Arnaud Kalimuendo (Paris Saint-Germain)

Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Rubin Kazan)

Lee Kang-in (Valencia)

Luis Henrique (Marseille)

Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven)

Marcos Paulo (Atletico Madrid)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Yunus Musah (Valencia)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta)

Yeremi Pino (Villarreal)

Filippo Ranocchia (Juventus)

Reinier (Borussia Dortmund)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Nicolo Rovella (Genoa)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Marseille)

Martin Satriano (Inter)

Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Tiago Tomas (Sporting CP)

Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

Konstantinos Tzolakis (Olympiacos)

German Valera (Atletico Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

Joshua Zirkzee (Anderlecht)

