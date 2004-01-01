2022/23 Europa League last 16 draw live updates

The last 16 draw for the 2022/23 Europa League takes place on Friday as teams from around Europe tune in to see who they'll face in the next round.

The knockout playoff round which saw Europa League group runners-up square off with Champions League dropouts has concluded, providing fans with excellent entertainment at an early stage in the competition.

Group winners and playoff tie victors will now play each other in the last 16 for places in the quarter-finals.

2022/23 Europa League last 16 - live updates

The 2022/23 Europa League last 16 draw is being broadcast by UEFA through their social media channels and website. It will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 11:00 GMT.

Stay tuned for confirmed ties as and when they come through.

2022/23 Europa League last 16 draw

Which teams are seeded?

The teams that won their Europa League groups advanced straight to the last 16, avoiding the knockout playoff tie. Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal are among the strongest teams left in the competition, while the likes of Feyenoord and Real Betis also won their groups.

Union Saint-Gilloise

SC Freiburg

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Fenerbahce

Arsenal

Which teams are unseeded?

The knockout playoff tie winners are unseeded for the draw. The group of teams contains Juventus, who charged into the last 16 thanks to Angel Di Maria's hat trick at Nantes, and Manchester United, who disposed of La Liga leaders Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.