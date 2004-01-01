2022/23 Europa League last 16 draw: Man Utd, Arsenal & Juventus learn opponents

The last 16 draw for the 2022/23 Europa League took place on Friday as teams from around Europe tuned in to see who they'll face in the next round.

The knockout playoff round which saw Europa League group runners-up square off with Champions League dropouts concluded on Thursday night, providing fans with excellent entertainment at an early stage in the competition.

Group winners and playoff tie victors will now play each other in the last 16 for places in the quarter-finals.

2022/23 Europa League last 16 confirmed fixtures

The 2022/23 Europa League last 16 draw was broadcast by UEFA through their social media channels and website. It took take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 11:00 GMT.

After downing Barcelona in the knockout playoff round, Manchester United were handed a tie with Spanish outfit Real Betis. Arsenal will take on Portuguese side Sporting CP as they try to balance their Premier League title hopes and a good run in Europe.

Juventus battered Nantes in the second leg of their playoff. Their reward is a clash with Bundesliga team Freiburg.

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Real Betis

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

Which teams were seeded?

The teams that won their Europa League groups advanced straight to the last 16, avoiding the knockout playoff tie. They and play the first leg of their last 16 ties away from home.

Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal are among the strongest teams left in the competition, while the likes of Feyenoord and Real Betis also won their groups.

Union Saint-Gilloise

SC Freiburg

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Fenerbahce

Arsenal

Which teams were unseeded?

The knockout playoff tie winners are unseeded for the draw and play the first leg of their last 16 ties at home. The group of teams contains Juventus, who charged into the last 16 thanks to Angel Di Maria's hat trick at Nantes, as well as Man Utd.

Juventus

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Union Berlin

Roma

Manchester United

When are the 2022/23 Europa League last 16 matches?

The last 16 games in the 2022/23 Europa League are scheduled to be played on 9 and 16 March. The eight group stage winners are seeded and the playoff victors are unseeded.