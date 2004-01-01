2022/23 FA Cup fourth round: All H2H records

The 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and has produced a wide variety of matches.

The third round saw shocks aplenty. Liverpool will need a replay if they are to come through their tie with Wolves, while high-flying Newcastle were knocked off their perch by League One title hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

There will be clashes between Premier League heavyweights and familiar Football League foes in the next and there's even a non-league side in the mix.

Here's how each remaining team has fared against their next opponents in the past.

2022/23 FA Cup third round results

Preston 3-1 Huddersfield

Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton

Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom

Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Stockport 1-2 Walsall

Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth

Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Derby 3-0 Barnsley

Cardiff 2-2 Leeds

Brentford 0-1 West Ham

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley

Coventry 3-4 Wrexham

Norwich 0-1 Blackburn

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage

Luton 1-1 Wigan

Oxford 0-3 Arsenal

Fleetwood 2-1 QPR

Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Grimsby 1-0 Burton

Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Gillingham 0-1 Leicester

Forest Green P-P Birmingham

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea

Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City

Hull 0-2 Fulham

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Ipswich 4-1 Rotherham

2022/23 FA Cup third round replays

Luton vs Wigan

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea City

Chesterfield vs West Brom

Liverpool vs Wolves

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Cardiff vs Leeds

2022/23 FA Cup fourth round fixtures

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town

Derby County vs West Ham

Stoke vs Stevenage

Blackburn vs Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

Walsall vs Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City vs Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff or Leeds

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Preston : 21 Wins

: 21 Wins Tottenham : 30 Wins

: 30 Wins Draws: 17

Southampton vs Blackpool

Southampton : 21 Wins

: 21 Wins Blackpool : 19 Wins

: 19 Wins Draws: 9

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Wrexham : 3 Wins

: 3 Wins Sheffield Utd : 4 Wins

: 4 Wins Draws: 3

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Ipswich : 19 Wins

: 19 Wins Burnley : 13 Wins

: 13 Wins Draws: 11

Manchester United vs Reading

Man Utd : 14 Wins

: 14 Wins Reading : 1 Win

: 1 Win Draws: 7

Derby County vs West Ham

Derby : 24 Wins

: 24 Wins West Ham : 27 Win

: 27 Win Draws: 25

Stoke vs Stevenage

Stoke : 1 Win

: 1 Win Stevenage : 0 Wins

: 0 Wins Draws: 0

Walsall vs Leicester City

Walsall : 2 Wins

: 2 Wins Leicester : 12 Wins

: 12 Wins Draws: 4

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday : 3 Wins

: 3 Wins Fleetwood : 0 Wins

: 0 Wins Draws: 0

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Fulham : 19 Wins

: 19 Wins Sunderland : 26 Wins

: 26 Wins Draws: 19

