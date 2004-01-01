2022/23 FA Cup fourth round: All H2H records

The 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and has produced a wide variety of matches.
The third round saw shocks aplenty. Liverpool will need a replay if they are to come through their tie with Wolves, while high-flying Newcastle were knocked off their perch by League One title hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.
There will be clashes between Premier League heavyweights and familiar Football League foes in the next and there's even a non-league side in the mix.
Here's how each remaining team has fared against their next opponents in the past.
2022/23 FA Cup third round results
- Preston 3-1 Huddersfield
- Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
- Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
- Man City 4-0 Chelsea
- Stockport 1-2 Walsall
- Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
- Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
- Derby 3-0 Barnsley
- Cardiff 2-2 Leeds
- Brentford 0-1 West Ham
- Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
- Coventry 3-4 Wrexham
- Norwich 0-1 Blackburn
- Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
- Luton 1-1 Wigan
- Oxford 0-3 Arsenal
- Fleetwood 2-1 QPR
- Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
- Grimsby 1-0 Burton
- Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
- Gillingham 0-1 Leicester
- Forest Green P-P Birmingham
- Bristol City 1-1 Swansea
- Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
- Hull 0-2 Fulham
- Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
- Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
- Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland
- Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
- Manchester United 3-1 Everton
- Ipswich 4-1 Rotherham
2022/23 FA Cup third round replays
- Luton vs Wigan
- Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
- Bristol City vs Swansea City
- Chesterfield vs West Brom
- Liverpool vs Wolves
- Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
- Cardiff vs Leeds
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round fixtures
- Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Southampton vs Blackpool
- Wrexham vs Sheffield United
- Ipswich Town vs Burnley
- Manchester United vs Reading
- Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town
- Derby County vs West Ham
- Stoke vs Stevenage
- Blackburn vs Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
- Walsall vs Leicester City
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
- Manchester City vs Arsenal
- Bristol City or Swansea City vs Chesterfield or West Brom
- Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
- Fulham vs Sunderland
- Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff or Leeds
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Preston: 21 Wins
- Tottenham: 30 Wins
- Draws: 17
Southampton vs Blackpool
- Southampton: 21 Wins
- Blackpool: 19 Wins
- Draws: 9
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
- Wrexham: 3 Wins
- Sheffield Utd: 4 Wins
- Draws: 3
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
- Ipswich: 19 Wins
- Burnley: 13 Wins
- Draws: 11
Manchester United vs Reading
- Man Utd: 14 Wins
- Reading: 1 Win
- Draws: 7
Derby County vs West Ham
- Derby: 24 Wins
- West Ham: 27 Win
- Draws: 25
Stoke vs Stevenage
- Stoke: 1 Win
- Stevenage: 0 Wins
- Draws: 0
Walsall vs Leicester City
- Walsall: 2 Wins
- Leicester: 12 Wins
- Draws: 4
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
- Sheffield Wednesday: 3 Wins
- Fleetwood : 0 Wins
- Draws: 0
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Fulham vs Sunderland
- Fulham: 19 Wins
- Sunderland: 26 Wins
- Draws: 19
