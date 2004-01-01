Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
2023/24 Champions League predictions: Last 16 first legs
Tweet
Match predictions for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League last 16 first legs, including RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid and Porto vs Arsenal.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
So 15 goals scored and 4 wins in our last 4 games
12 Feb 13:22 - WES, 227 views 13 replies
If the team can slip in another trip to Dubai before the end of the season
12 Feb 12:08 - Pat Vegas, 48 views 0 replies
A back 4 of 4 CHs and we win 6-0. What would GG have made of it?
11 Feb 23:49 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 93 views 1 replies
See, if we had a PROPER striker
11 Feb 18:54 - redgunamo, 565 views 33 replies
A 6-0 mauling and Arteta still wont throw a couple of kids a bone.
11 Feb 18:42 - 7sisters, 579 views 40 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards