2023/24 Champions League predictions Last 16 first legs
Champions League predictions for the four remaining last 16 first leg ties. Arsenal, Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the teams in action.
The second wave of Champions League last 16 first leg ties get underway on Tuesday night, with some mouthwatering ties to look forward to.
Could Jesus play RW?
Could Jesus play RW?
In the last two games I dont really understand what Havertz was supposed to be doing
19 Feb 15:25 - Peter, 109 views 8 replies
This would make me chuckle
This would make me chuckle
Has anyone else noticed that since Zinny was injured
Has anyone else noticed that since Zinny was injured
Big selection dilemma for Arteta this week
Big selection dilemma for Arteta this week
