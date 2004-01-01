 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

5 Bayer Leverkusen players Premier League clubs must look to buy

Bayer Leverkusen's standout players from their Bundesliga title charge who have caught the eye of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bayer Leverkusen have carried the unflattering 'Neverkusen' tag since the turn of the millennium.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards