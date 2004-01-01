5 moves Arsenal need to make in the January transfer window

Where do we start?

In years gone by, Arsenal would be there or thereabouts in the race for European football, and the arrival of the January transfer window would see attention turn to how the Gunners could improve their squad and look to push on for a place in the top four - but not this season.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves languishing in unchartered territory, 15th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone (which is currently occupied by a Burnley side with two games in hand over the north Londoners). It couldn't happen? Could it?

So, let's take a look at the moves the Gunners need to make to ensure they're not playing Championship football next season. THERE, WE'VE SAID IT.

1. Wave Goodbye to Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has not been registered in Arsenal's Premier League squad this season | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Usually, when a player of Mesut Ozil's stature falls out of favour at a club, we endure months and months of irritating rumours and by the time he inevitably moves on we're all just glad to see the back of the whole thing.



This 'transfer saga' has been a little different.



The German hasn't even been registered for Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads, and finds his involvement with the matchday team limited to posts on social media which more often than not lead to an argument with Piers Morgan. How '2020' is that?



The midfielder has been linked with moves to MLS and Turkey, and by this point it would just be best for all parties if a deal was confirmed in January.

2. Land Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen hasn't enjoyed his time in Italy | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Having pushed and pushed and pushed for a move to Inter, it's all gone sour for Christian Eriksen very quickly.



The Danish midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Nerazzurri, with both the player and the club reportedly agreeing he can leave in January.



Arsenal's interest in Eriksen has been well documented, though whether the former Tottenham man will be willing to join Spurs' arch rivals is another matter, with reports already suggesting he isn't interested in a move.



However, Arteta is badly in need of creativity in midfield, and if he can lure the Inter man to the Emirates Stadium and help him recapture the form he showed at times with Spurs, he could be the answer to their midfield problems (well, some of them).

3. Buy a Defender Who Can Defend

Arsenal have endured some nightmare defensive performances this season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It sounds pretty obvious, doesn't it? Forget all this fancy football and playing out from the back, you want your defenders to be able to defend - something the current crop of Arsenal players haven't quite mastered.



Arteta has tried all sorts of different combinations at centre-back, with Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Sead Kolasinac (and breathe) all playing in the centre of defence at some point across various competitions (and that doesn't include £18m man Sokratis Papastathopoulos who was omitted from Europa League and Premier League squads).



The club have spent millions on defenders in recent years, yet still look a shambles at the back, so a defender would can actually defend would be a great start.

4. Loan Out William Saliba

William Saliba has been playing with the youth squad this season | James Chance/Getty Images

Speaking of centre-backs, this man seems to have the potential to strengthen Arsenal's fragile backline, though Arteta is adamant he still needs time to develop.



The Gunners paid a high price for the 19-year-old over the summer - £27m to be exact - though the Gunners boss immediately outlined his plans to ship him out on loan rather than integrating him into the first team. There was talk of a temporary move to the Championship, though the Frenchman has ultimately found himself playing with the Under-23 side.



If Arteta is serious about the potential of Saliba, he needs to be playing regular, competitive football, and a loan move is badly needed to avoid him kicking his heels in the youth team for the rest of the season.

5. Sign Valencia's Maxi Gomez

Maxi Gomez could be available for a cut-price fee | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal haven't been shy when it comes to bolstering their attacking options in recent years, but they've struggled to find the back of the net at times this campaign.



Maxi Gomez is rumoured to be available for a cut-price fee in January, as Valencia look to generate cash to ease their financial woes.



The 24-year-old has a solid strike rate in his three-and-a-half seasons in La Liga, and if the Gunners can negotiate a good price for the Uruguay international he could prove to be a quality buy.