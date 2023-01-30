5 teams who could spend big on Deadline Day

The end of the 2023 January transfer window is nearing, but there's still plenty of business that could be done between now and the various deadlines tonight.

Clubs are still scrambling to fine tune their squads ahead of a busy second half of the season, and we could yet see stupid amounts of money fly about.

Here are five clubs who could be the most active today...

1. Chelsea

90min understands that Chelsea are set to complete a British record deal for Enzo Fernandez. They will then make a last push for Moises Caicedo.



And then, of course, you have to adjust your calculations for the added Todd Boehly factor. He's going to get bored. He's going to make a nine-figure bid for some player he's never heard of.



Where will you be when Transfer Todd strikes?

2. Arsenal

Jorginho could be heading to Arsenal | Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Across London, Arsenal are looking to add to their squad amid their surprise Premier League title push.



With Caicedo likely to stay at Brighton, the Gunners could pinch Jorginho off of Chelsea's hands as they seek to add much-needed depth to their midfield.



Edu Gaspar does love a late window move from out of nowhere, too. There could yet be more business done at the Emirates Stadium.

3. Barcelona

What does Joan Laporta have up his sleeve? | Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Ah yes, the transfer paradox of FC Barcelona.



By all accounts, it seems their ongoing financial woes and need to stay within La Liga's salary cap will harm Barca's chances of making moves prior to the deadline. That won't stop them trying to do business, though.



Reports out of Catalonia claim they are going to make a surprise push to take Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan from Fiorentina, while 90min reported on Monday they are looking to bring in Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy.



Benjamin Pavard is said to be open to an immediate move from Bayern Munich following Joao Cancelo's shock arrival, too.

4. Everton

Lampard out, Dyche in | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Everton are in serious danger of relegation from the Premier League and have made a good first step in replacing Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche.



They need to do business to improve their playing squad too, though. Should they be bidding £45m for Conor Gallagher? Probably not, but at least it shows the money is there for them to bring in stars before 11pm.



Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker is the latest player to be linked with the Toffees, who are among the most unpredictable clubs in the transfer window. Expect some more nonsense in the coming hours.

5. Bournemouth

Traore will join from Sassuolo | Pacific Press/GettyImages

Bournemouth's new owner syndrome has kicked in at the right time to help them fight relegation.



The Cherries have already made some late moves this window - the most high-profile being a failed attempt to sign Nicolo Zaniolo - and are strapped in for a busy deadline day.



Hamed Traore, brother of Man Utd youngster Amad Diallo, is set to join from Sassuolo, while highly-rated Ukraine defender Illya Zabarnyi is also on his way to England.



AFC Bournemouth could outspend some of Europe's biggest names in a January transfer window, what a world, eh?

Transfer window closing times: