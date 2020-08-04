6 Options for Chris Smalling After Leaving AS Roma

Chris Smalling's reinvention as a (whisper it) world class centre-half has been one of the remarkable stories of the Serie A season.
Sporting some fantastic new dreadlocks, the Manchester United defender threw himself into life at Roma with everything he had, gearing himself up for a career swansong that few could ever have predicted 12 months ago...when he was behind Phil Jones in the Old Trafford pecking order.
But he won't be back at Roma for a second season, or so it would seem after he took to Twitter to say his goodbyes. He'll have plenty of options on the table after an impressive season, however - so where will he end up next?
Source : 90min