6 Options for Chris Smalling After Leaving AS Roma

Chris Smalling's reinvention as a (whisper it) world class centre-half has been one of the remarkable stories of the Serie A season.

Sporting some fantastic new dreadlocks, the Manchester United defender threw himself into life at Roma with everything he had, gearing himself up for a career swansong that few could ever have predicted 12 months ago...when he was behind Phil Jones in the Old Trafford pecking order.

I’m gutted that I can’t finish what we started this season. To experience the love shown to me in such a short time was extra special and it will not be forgotten. I want to thank and wish all the players and staff the best of luck against Sevilla. DAJE ROMA! ?❤️ ? pic.twitter.com/9vHfpWUNsz — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 4, 2020

But he won't be back at Roma for a second season, or so it would seem after he took to Twitter to say his goodbyes. He'll have plenty of options on the table after an impressive season, however - so where will he end up next?