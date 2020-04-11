7 Footballers Who Are Winning Quarantine - Edition 2

​What are we all doing to pass the time, then? Disney+? Ps4? Excessive overuse of social media?



If the last one is more your speed, then you've got something in common with footballers all across the world, who have taken to their platforms of choice to share how they are handling the prolonged isolation.

This time there are unfortunately no videos of ​James Milner cutting his grass with scissors or making dad jokes with household items (sorry, he's been quiet) but we do have dogs, dodgy birthday parties, and two dads with vastly differing parenting styles.

So, what are we waiting for? Let's see who's winning quarantine this week...

The Entire Liverpool Squad

A little something to brighten up your Saturday 



拾 Sadio's birthday singalong

 Klopp: "Naby lad"

 More new-look hairstyles #StayHome this weekend and make sure to keep in touch with family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1kKF4ydsNs — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 11, 2020

During these trying times, it's essential to keep up with your mates to maintain some sanity and all...but even still, doesn't a group call with literally everyone at your work sound like the worst thing that could possibly happen?



​Liverpool FC are here to show us that yes, it is the worst thing that could possibly happen. This is an absolute train-wreck that even Jurgen Klopp can't hold together, but at least they're all having fun. ​

Winning Rating: 4/10

​Obviously Too Many People on the Video Call to Sing Happy Birthday, Why Did They Even Try That Rating: 10/10

Robin & Shaqueel van Persie

We’re not the best dancers but put a ball at our feet and..  Having some fun with Shaqueel in the garden  Stay safe everyone  pic.twitter.com/FxooTs97KS — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 1, 2020

What better way to kill multiple hours than to synchronise a football dance routine with your 13-year-old son?

Old Robin actually looks a little off the pace here. It seems there is a first time for everything.

Well, either that or his son is just really, really good.

Winning Rating: 6/10

No Idea What He Thinks the Smirk Emoji Means But It's Not That Rating: 9/10





Joe Lolley & His Dog

And repeat x1000 pic.twitter.com/bKSaS7eLc1 — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 11, 2020

Know who's loving this period of aggressive inactivity? Pets. Specifically, dogs.





Our canine mates are seeing unprecedented levels of 'people being home', and given that they give us all an excuse to get out the house for an hour or so, they are being walked like their lives depend on it.

At least someone is enjoying the beautiful weather properly pic.twitter.com/snsg5advo3 — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 11, 2020

Joe Lolley's becoming an early 'winning quarantine' favourite after his Football Manager antics made the cut ​last time, and it seems his pup is just one of many across Europe that is reaping the benefits.

Winning Rating: 6/10

Dog Needs to Learn How to Swim Properly Rating: 7/10

Antonio Candreva

Handling isolation? Difficult? Nah, it's like taking a dummy from a baby.

Candreva has gotta chill  pic.twitter.com/CBvPAkH4Hr — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 8, 2020

And when ice-cool Inter star Candreva isn't stealing from his one-year-old daughter, he's taking the time out to do some keepy-uppy with his partner Allegra.

Candreva & his girl are #StayAtHome goals pic.twitter.com/TRxKxoMlVA — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 2, 2020

Winning Rating: 7/10

Being Upstaged by Your Wife Rating: 8/10

Dele Alli



The ability to enjoy your own company is truly a virtue, and one it seems Dele had down to a tee as he turned 24 over the weekend.

That barbeque doesn't even look like it's on, but at least he's winning at twister, w hich is more than Spurs could manage in the month leading up to the enforced break.

Winning Rating: 8/10

Seriously Though Mate, What is That Cake About Rating: 9.5/10

Everyone Doing #SubsForScrubs

OK, so it's not an individual footballer, but 90min are running a social media campaign in support of the NHS. We're asking football twitter and beyond to get their kit on and donate some £ , instead of playing football...which, you know, you shouldn't be doing during isolation.

Sunday in lockdown means no footy to be played outside. 



Why not use your subs to make a difference with #SubsforScrubs 



⚽ Get your kit on

⚽ Share it with us

⚽ Nominate your mates



You can donate to @NHSuk by clicking on the link. https://t.co/fekKAQYgcT — 90min (@90min_Football) April 12, 2020

Some of the efforts so far have been stellar (see ​here for more, and also to meet my dog) and you should definitely keep them coming.

Here at @90min_Football we’ve launched a new campaign in support of the NHS: #SubsForScrubs



How does it work?

1. Get your full kit on

2. Post a photo

3. Donate £5 to the NHS

4. Nominate your mates@robbomeht @MaxSiteman @stnevns @Rob_Murray92 @GuyEvans44 @lauracleahy ur up! pic.twitter.com/nXj5CJVapc — Krishan Davis (@krishan_davis) April 8, 2020

As there's no football to be played, join the @90min_Football initiative & donate your weekend subs to the #NHS.



Bring football home by sharing a selfie in your full Sunday best & donate just £5 here: https://t.co/dR1UVFzgiM



Don't forget to nominate your pals!#SubsForScrubs pic.twitter.com/N3sFz3D0fj — Daniel van der Molen (@dvdmolen) April 8, 2020

Winning Rating: 10/10

Social Media Supporting the NHS Rating: 10/10

David Luiz

But we'd be remiss if we were to leave out David Luiz losing to Matteo Guendouzi at a game of rock, paper, scissors.

The Brazilian's Instagram is pretty legendary, and the content has only got more entertaining since he has been stuck in the house. See also: his creative happy Easter message.

David Luiz: the undisputed king of social media content for the sake of social media content.

Winning Rating: 10/10

Not Overly Sure Why He's Done This But it's Fun Anyway Rating: 11/10

