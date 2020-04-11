7 Footballers Who Are Winning Quarantine - Edition 2

If the last one is more your speed, then you've got something in common with footballers all across the world, who have taken to their platforms of choice to share how they are handling the prolonged isolation.
This time there are unfortunately no videos of James Milner cutting his grass with scissors or making dad jokes with household items (sorry, he's been quiet) but we do have dogs, dodgy birthday parties, and two dads with vastly differing parenting styles.
So, what are we waiting for? Let's see who's winning quarantine this week...
The Entire Liverpool Squad
A little something to brighten up your Saturday — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 11, 2020
拾 Sadio's birthday singalong
Klopp: "Naby lad"
More new-look hairstyles #StayHome this weekend and make sure to keep in touch with family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1kKF4ydsNs
During these trying times, it's essential to keep up with your mates to maintain some sanity and all...but even still, doesn't a group call with literally everyone at your work sound like the worst thing that could possibly happen?
Liverpool FC are here to show us that yes, it is the worst thing that could possibly happen. This is an absolute train-wreck that even Jurgen Klopp can't hold together, but at least they're all having fun.
Winning Rating: 4/10
Obviously Too Many People on the Video Call to Sing Happy Birthday, Why Did They Even Try That Rating: 10/10
Robin & Shaqueel van Persie
We’re not the best dancers but put a ball at our feet and.. Having some fun with Shaqueel in the garden Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/FxooTs97KS— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 1, 2020
What better way to kill multiple hours than to synchronise a football dance routine with your 13-year-old son?
Old Robin actually looks a little off the pace here. It seems there is a first time for everything.
Well, either that or his son is just really, really good.
Winning Rating: 6/10
No Idea What He Thinks the Smirk Emoji Means But It's Not That Rating: 9/10
Joe Lolley & His Dog
And repeat x1000 pic.twitter.com/bKSaS7eLc1— Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 11, 2020
Know who's loving this period of aggressive inactivity? Pets. Specifically, dogs.
Our canine mates are seeing unprecedented levels of 'people being home', and given that they give us all an excuse to get out the house for an hour or so, they are being walked like their lives depend on it.
At least someone is enjoying the beautiful weather properly pic.twitter.com/snsg5advo3— Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 11, 2020
Joe Lolley's becoming an early 'winning quarantine' favourite after his Football Manager antics made the cut last time, and it seems his pup is just one of many across Europe that is reaping the benefits.
Winning Rating: 6/10
Dog Needs to Learn How to Swim Properly Rating: 7/10
Antonio Candreva
Handling isolation? Difficult? Nah, it's like taking a dummy from a baby.
Candreva has gotta chill pic.twitter.com/CBvPAkH4Hr— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 8, 2020
And when ice-cool Inter star Candreva isn't stealing from his one-year-old daughter, he's taking the time out to do some keepy-uppy with his partner Allegra.
Candreva & his girl are #StayAtHome goals pic.twitter.com/TRxKxoMlVA— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 2, 2020
Winning Rating: 7/10
Being Upstaged by Your Wife Rating: 8/10
Dele Alli
The ability to enjoy your own company is truly a virtue, and one it seems Dele had down to a tee as he turned 24 over the weekend.
That barbeque doesn't even look like it's on, but at least he's winning at twister, w
Winning Rating: 8/10
Seriously Though Mate, What is That Cake About Rating: 9.5/10
Everyone Doing #SubsForScrubs
OK, so it's not an individual footballer, but 90min are running a social media campaign in support of the NHS. We're asking football twitter and beyond to get their kit on and donate some £
Sunday in lockdown means no footy to be played outside. — 90min (@90min_Football) April 12, 2020
Why not use your subs to make a difference with #SubsforScrubs
⚽ Get your kit on
⚽ Share it with us
⚽ Nominate your mates
You can donate to @NHSuk by clicking on the link. https://t.co/fekKAQYgcT
Some of the efforts so far have been stellar (see here for more, and also to meet my dog) and you should definitely keep them coming.
Here at @90min_Football we’ve launched a new campaign in support of the NHS: #SubsForScrubs— Krishan Davis (@krishan_davis) April 8, 2020
How does it work?
1. Get your full kit on
2. Post a photo
3. Donate £5 to the NHS
4. Nominate your mates@robbomeht @MaxSiteman @stnevns @Rob_Murray92 @GuyEvans44 @lauracleahy ur up! pic.twitter.com/nXj5CJVapc
Thanks for the nomination @jamiespencer155 ! Great idea @90min_Football with the #subsforscrubs campaign in support of @NHSuk ➡️ https://t.co/qiNioOVYWt— Katie Shanahan (@KatieShanahan3) April 11, 2020
Let’s keep this going 💪@el_thomason @Estherfc @AlicePiper1 pic.twitter.com/Fw2WNZrD3O
As there's no football to be played, join the @90min_Football initiative & donate your weekend subs to the #NHS.— Daniel van der Molen (@dvdmolen) April 8, 2020
Bring football home by sharing a selfie in your full Sunday best & donate just £5 here: https://t.co/dR1UVFzgiM
Don't forget to nominate your pals!#SubsForScrubs pic.twitter.com/N3sFz3D0fj
Winning Rating: 10/10
Social Media Supporting the NHS Rating: 10/10
David Luiz
But we'd be remiss if we were to leave out David Luiz losing to Matteo Guendouzi at a game of rock, paper, scissors.
The Brazilian's Instagram is pretty legendary, and the content has only got more entertaining since he has been stuck in the house. See also: his creative happy Easter message.
David Luiz: the undisputed king of social media content for the sake of social media content.
Winning Rating: 10/10
Not Overly Sure Why He's Done This But it's Fun Anyway Rating: 11/10
