7 Must-Watch Games From Around Europe This Weekend

With yet another international break on the horizon, the mythical fixture list generators across the continent have conspired - presumably via fax, as that is a football club's communication of choice - to flood this weekend with a bevvy of enticing matchups.

From fiercely competitive derbies to top of the table clashes, here's your schedule for a weekend in which you wouldn't want to leave the house, even if you could.

1. Everton vs Manchester United (November 7, 12:30)

Manchester United have spent the season lurching between full-blown crisis and footballing nirvana.



Following their latest setback, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team meet an Everton side in a slight dip of their own. The Toffees will have a resharpened attack though as Carlo Ancelotti's boys welcome back both James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne.

2. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich (November 7, 17:30)

Der Klassiker may not have the regal history of other German derbies, but it often crowns the nation's champions.



With both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund locked on 15 points and top of the pile going into the weekend, the 127th edition of the fixture has been given the fittingly lofty billing of Saturday, 17:30, the slot for the week's 'topspiel' in Germany.



It may only be November, but come the end of the season, the title could come down to this very meeting. Not one to miss.

3. Lazio vs Juventus (November 8, 11:30)

Two of last season's top four in Serie A come up against one another on Sunday | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri's single campaign in charge of Juventus last season may have garnered a steady stream of criticism from his appointment, but by Christmas the Old Lady had lost just twice under his stewardship. Both to Lazio.



Simone Inzaghi's Eagles tussled with Juve for top spot for much of the season and went into March's lockdown trailing by just one point.



The current campaign may not have begun as swimmingly but Lazio have already shown plenty of signs to suggest they are more than capable of mixing it with Europe's elite - evidenced by their 3-1 humbling of Dortmund in the Champions League.



Whether Andrea Pirlo's Juventus can even lay claim to that bracket remains to be seen but with Cristiano Ronaldo lining up opposite last season's record breaking scorer Ciro Immobile, Serie A offers a tasty treat at Sunday lunchtime.

4. Atalanta vs Inter (November 8, 14:00)

Inter last met Atalanta on the final day of the previous league season | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Atalanta's insatiable attack have been kept goalless in Serie A just once in the past 12 months. Their opponents that day were the same foes travelling to Bergamo on Sunday, Antonio Conte's Inter.



Yet, in the very early stages of this campaign, Inter - last season's tightest defence - have been forced into a more front-footed approach as Conte juggles with new faces, injuries and illnesses in his previously impenetrable backline.



Only Bayern Munich's matches have seen more goals per game than Atalanta's in Europe's top five league this season and Inter aren't far behind (4.2).



Although, having said all that, brace yourself for a 0-0.

5. Manchester United Women vs Arsenal Women (November 8, 14:30)

Can we take a moment to appreciate @VivianneMiedema's season so far? ?



0️⃣7️⃣ appearances

1️⃣4️⃣ goals



Incredible. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/WVzl15ZBw8 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 5, 2020

Two of the WSL's unbeaten sides are pitted against one another on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal sit atop the standings having racked up a mind-boggling 29 goals in five games and boast one of, if not the in-form striker in Europe in the form of Vivianne Miedema.



Manchester United, in just the third season since their women's team was founded, are the chief contenders in a chasing pack attempting to topple the 'Big Three' of Manchester City, Chelsea and their weekend opponents.



Sunday presents the side led by Casey Stoney (a former Arsenal player) with their latest chance to prove their standing among the game's elite.

6. Manchester City vs Liverpool (November 8, 16:30)

Manchester City host Liverpool in the marquee fixture from the Premier League this weekend | Visionhaus/Getty Images

After some eye-catching defeats for England's top two sides over the past few seasons, Manchester City and Liverpool may not quite reach the record breaking standards of recent years, but still represent two of the best teams in Europe.



The last nine meetings between these sides have decided titles, crushed European ambitions and averaged almost 3.5 goals a game.



Sunday might not quite offer those first two at this premature stage of a wholly unpredictable season, but it remains the marquee fixture of the Premier League weekend.

7. Lyon vs Saint-Etienne (November 8, 20:00)

The biggest local derby in France offers a perfect palate cleanser for a weekend bursting at the seams with great games.



Le Derby pits two of the nation's most historically successful teams against one another in a battle between clubs from different sides of the class divide.



Both may have fallen upon leaner times of late (Lyon finished ten places above Saint-Etienne but still didn't qualify for European competition) but, if anything, it hauls even more importance onto this fixture.