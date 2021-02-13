7 must-watch games from around Europe this weekend

Football, football, football - it's incessant at the moment. But, who's complaining, eh?

This weekend there are yet more nail-biting, crucial and enticing contests to be played out all across Europe, but it's often difficult keeping tabs on what you should be watching - particularly when it's Valentine's Day weekend!

Here's the schedule you need to follow.

1. Leicester vs Liverpool (Saturday 13/02, 12:30 GMT)

Concern for Jurgen Klopp | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Kick your weekend off in the right way with a huge Premier League clash at King Power Stadium.



Leicester come into the game in good form, having won seven of their last ten in all competitions and will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and Liverpool in fourth spot.



The onus is really on the visitors, however, who travel to the Foxes with real concerns. The Reds desperately want to forget the 4-1 thrashing at Anfield by Manchester City last time out and regain some momentum having lost their last two.

2. Napoli vs Juventus (Saturday 13/02, 17:00 GMT)

Juventus are in great form | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

An early evening treat from Italy on Saturday, as two heavyweights come together in Serie A.



Napoli haven't won in three in all competitions and find themselves down in sixth position after a promising start to the season.



But all eyes will be on the Old Lady, who have been unstoppable of late. Juve are unbeaten in six, winning five of those and conceding just once, and they have Serie A's top goalscorer on their side - the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 16 strikes to his name.

3. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday 17:30 GMT)

This is where your multi-tasking skills will come in handy, as you don't want to miss the latest chapter of the Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho story.



A thrilling 5-4 exit out of the FA Cup in midweek and a home win against West Brom last weekend have given Spurs fans hope that they can score goals, but Saturday's test against City is a tough one. Very tough.



A 15-game winning streak is what Guardiola's side have behind them coming into this encounter - can they make it 16?

4. Bristol City Women vs Chelsea Women (Sunday 14/02, 15:00 GMT)

Chelsea are the FA WSL leaders | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Anyone order a cricket score?



Emma Hayes and her Chelsea side bounced back well after a shock 2-1 loss to Brighton last weekend, beating London rivals Arsenal 3-0 at Kingsmeadow.



They travel to rock bottom Bristol City on Sunday afternoon, who have just six points from 13 games to their name. So a clash with one of the best teams in Europe isn't ideal, especially having lost 9-0 to them earlier in the season - this could be a big win and well worth a watch.

5. Arsenal vs Leeds (Sunday 14/02, 16:30 GMT)

A fixture which has produced so many thrilling moments in Premier League history was somewhat let down by the drab 0-0 draw played out between Arsenal and Leeds in November.



But this weekend sees the return fixture as the Gunners host Leeds in the Premier League for the first time since April 2004, when Thierry Henry bagged four in a 5-0 win.



Don't expect any pokers on Sunday, but tune in for what promises to be an entertaining affair.

6. VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach (Sunday 14/02, 17:00 GMT)

Wolfsburg in a rich vein of form | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

In order to watch this one, you'll have to pull double duty again - but the highlight of the Bundesliga weekend comes in the tight race for Champions League qualification.



Wolfsburg host Monchengladbach on Sunday, with the home side having won five straight - without conceding - in all competitions. They sit third as a result, and have Wout Weghorst, who recently weaved his way into the 90min European player power rankings with his 14th Bundesliga strike of the season, in their ranks.



Monchengladbach sit seventh, and have shown just how good they can be this season both domestically and in Europe. A win here is crucial for their lofty aspirations.

7. Inter vs Lazio (Sunday 14/02, 19:45 GMT)

Ciro Immobile: One of the most in form European strikers | Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

Squeeze this match in just before bed time on Sunday, because it'll be worth it.



Inter are mounting a title charge and are just two points off league leaders AC Milan, so you can bet Antonio Conte will be demanding three points. I Nerrazurri are unbeaten in five, haven't conceded a goal in their last four Serie A games and have Romelu Lukaku licking his lips for goals.



They face up against the in-form team of Serie A, with Lazio having strung together a run of six successive league wins. In Ciro Immobile, they have a man not only fourth in 90min's European player power rankings, but one of the most lethal marksman in Europe.



Lukaku vs Immobile? Woof.