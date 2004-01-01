90min's Arsenal Player of the Month Award - September

You know when you put a film on and 15 minutes in you think to yourself 'I'm sure I've seen this before'? It's starting to feel a little like that watching Arsenal.

Back-to-back Premier League victories and a Carabao Cup win over a decent Leicester side had us on the edge of our seats - could this be it? Are they actually a good team now? Are they back? Aaaaand they visit a top-six team and get battered. Yep, normal service is resumed.

Okay, maybe that's a little harsh. Better teams than Mikel Arteta's side will visit Anfield and come away empty-handed. However, the hoodoo continues as Arsenal's winless run at top-six sides stretches to 28 games.

Other than that it was a solid first month of the season for the Gunners, taking six points from a possible nine in the Premier League and advancing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at Arsenal's star performers from the month of September with 90min's inaugural Player of the Month awards.

3. Granit Xhaka



Appearances: 3

September Average Rating: 6.67



It's extraordinary to think that little under a year ago Granit Xhaka seemed to be on his way out of the club after being booed off the pitch by his own fans and angrily discarding of the captain's armband.



A year on and he's enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in his Gunners career, now looking set to be a key part of Arteta's future plans at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.



The Switzerland international started all three of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures in September, with his opening-day display at Fulham arguably the pick of the bunch as he dictated play and pulled the strings in midfield.



Some Arsenal fans may still need a little more convincing, but Xhaka is well on his way to Emirates redemption and this season could prove to be his best yet in north London.

2. Dani Ceballos

Appearances: 3

September Average Rating: 7



Dani Ceballos' first year at the Emirates was relatively underwhelming. The Spaniard produced the odd flash of brilliance but on the whole he failed to impose himself as Arsenal would have liked.



However, the first month of his second loan spell at the club has offered plenty of optimism.



After only being afforded a late cameo appearance in the win at Craven Cottage, Ceballos' clever movement and awareness of those around him proved to be the difference against West Ham as he handed Eddie Nketiah the simple task of tapping home the winner.



Arteta still seems undecided on his preferred midfield, however, the Real Madrid loanee will undoubtedly have a big part to play at the Emirates this season.

1. Gabriel Magalhaes

Appearances: 2

September Average Rating: 8



And 90min's winner of Arsenal's Player of the Month award for September is new boy Gabriel Magalhaes.



Despite having only featured twice, Gabriel already looks to be a solid addition to the occasionally suspect Gunners backline.



His opening day strike at Fulham capped off a memorable debut as Arteta's side romped to three points. There was to be no such goal heroics the following game at home to West Ham, however, the Brazilian yet again produced a superb defensive performance, looking calm, assured and seemingly taking to English football with ease.



For a club once famed for their defensive solidarity, Arsenal have lacked an imposing, dependable centre-back for some time now - they might just have found their man.