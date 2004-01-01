90min's definitive European power rankings 2022/23 - Week 2

Domestic football returned following the final international break before the World Cup and it's like it never left.

Goals, gaffes and Erling Haaland being an absolute freak of nature. Yep, business as usual alright.

So, with the clubs back in action and trying to steer their seasons in the right direction once again, we've highlighted our top ten form teams from around Europe, following the fixtures from the first week of October.

10. Milan (new entry)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Chris Jericho

Why him? They're old, everyone's a bit bored of them, but still weirdly quite endearing



Stefano Pioli's side got back to winning ways over the weekend with a comfortable 3-1 away victory at Empoli.



Decimating a lowly opponent to get themselves back to the top and continue a cycle of dominance? Yeah, Jericho would be proud. Maybe reinvent yourselves though, guys, like he does with the face paint and stuff.

9. Udinese (new entry)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Kofi Kingston

Why him? Suddenly find themselves thrust into the main event but thriving



It wasn't pretty, but Udinese's win on Monday night sure was fun. An injury time strike ensured they left Verona with three points that keeps them third in Serie A, just a point behind Milan and Napoli.



Can they stick it out? Probably not. But Serie A hasn't been this entertaining and unpredictable for a while now, so let's enjoy it while it lasts.

8. Paris Saint-Germain (down 3)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Roman Reigns

Why him? Unrelenting dominance, all of the time. All of the titles, all of the wins



Acknowledge them. Five Ligue 1 wins in a row now for Christophe Galtier's side, who look scarily good.



Okay sure, PSG are always good domestically, but now they're good with Lionel Messi and Neymar also firing on all cylinders. Just a shame Kylian Mbappe is playing the Sami Zayn role right now. Scary hours.

7. SC Freiburg (new entry)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Riho

Why her? The hipster's choice and the best you've probably never heard of



We're now into October, and despite Bayern Munich reverting back to type with a 4-0 win this weekend, they still aren't top of the Bundesliga.



In fact, they sit behind Freiburg, who won yet again and still haven't lost. Will they stick around up there? Who knows. Is it cool to like them at the moment? Absolutely. Jump on the bandwagon while you still can.

6. Real Madrid (down 5)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Randy Orton

Why him? A little bit boring but can still be relied on for a classic match when it matters



Real Madrid's perfect start to the new season ended at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Osasuna.



Karim Benzema even missed a penalty.



By Los Blancos' standards, this is a crisis that they need Supernanny to come and help fix.

5. Napoli (down 1)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Rob Van Dam

Why him? They're good fun and almost the top guy, but somehow never make it stick



This time last year we were all going 'can they actually do it?' with regards to Napoli's Scudetto hopes - and they didn't.



It's exactly that reason why we cast doubt over Luciano Spalletti's side and their title hopes again. However, they're ticking all the right boxes at the moment and followed up a win over Milan with a convincing victory against Torino. Good stuff.

4. Atalanta (up 6)

Compared to a pro wrestler: D-Generation X (2006 run)

Why them? Whacky and unserious, but good fun if nothing else



Gian Piero Gasperini's side looked down and out last season - much like DX did at the end of their first run - but have suddenly re-emerged and look like Atalanta again.



Back-to-back wins over Roma and now Fiorentina is huge. They're near the top of the table and still bags of fun. Get these guys some glow sticks.

3. Barcelona (up 4)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Charlotte Flair

Why her? Annoyingly quite good once again - but still rather unlikeable



It's amazing what activating countless economic levers can do for a club. That being registering lots of players they absolutely cannot afford, if we're honest.



Financial gripes aside, Barcelona are good again, it seems. Domestically anyway. They only won 1-0 this weekend, but they won. 19 goals scored, one conceded. Top of the league. Fair enough.

2. Arsenal (up 1)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Bron Breakker

Why him? Lots of hype, 'the next big thing' and so on and so forth



We said in week one of the power rankings that the north London derby was a huge test of Arsenal's title credentials. They won 3-1.



Test passed. But the season is still long, and Mikel Arteta is probably still doing silly drawings on whiteboards and fiddling with speakers. Let's not get too carried away just yet.

1. Manchester City (up 5)

Compared to a pro wrestler: Brock Lesnar

Why him? They're pretty much unstoppable at this point - Haaland particularly



They show up, they do lots of dominating the ball, Kevin De Bruyne does a particularly good pass, Erling Haaland scores. And repeat.



City trounced their city rivals Manchester United in the first derby of the season, with the 6-3 scoreline flattering Erik ten Hag's side. Oh, and Haaland scored another hat-trick. Another side taken to suplex city, if you will. The guy is an absolute freak.