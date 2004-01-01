90min's definitive European power rankings 2022/23 - Week 3

Would you believe we're only a third of the way into October's manic month of club football?

And yet there's still one big story dominating footballing world - Erling Haaland bloody loves a goal.

He'll score against your club, he'll score against my club, at some point he'll probably get bored and score against his own club to make things a little more competitive.

This week's power rankings are brought to you by what Haaland could possibly have against your team that means he's going to rip them to shreds sooner or later.

10. Paris Saint-Germain (down 2)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 2

What would Haaland have against PSG? A 20-year feud with Kylian Mbappe for the Ballon d'Or



A team featuring Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar played twice last week.



They drew both games.



You're on red alert, PSG. If you don't sort it out this week then there are plenty of in-form teams waiting to take your place.

9. Milan (up 1)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 2

What would Haaland have against Milan? A Scandinavian feud with his pre-gen, Zlatan Ibrahimovic



If you could ignore their thrashing at Chelsea in midweek for a second, it would really help to make the case that Milan deserve to rise in these rankings.



Stefano Pioli's men easily swept aside Juventus in Serie A to reignite their title defence and inflict another blow to their bitter rivals.

8. Borussia Dortmund (new entry)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 1

What would Haaland have against Dortmund? They didn't name the Yellow Wall after him upon his departure



If you haven't watched the frantic finish to Saturday's Der Klassiker, go and load it up on YouTube.



Come for Anthony Modeste's deserved 95th-minute equaliser, stay for Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn acting like a petulant child who's been told they aren't having McDonald's for dinner.

7. Chelsea (new entry)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Chelsea? Rory Jennings' outrageous prediction



Graham Potter is making moves with his new Chelsea side.



By that I mean he's managed to get them onto this prestigious list for the first time this season. 3-0 wins against Milan and Wolves are secondary.

6. Union Berlin (re-entry)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 4

What would Haaland have against Union? Nothing, which probably makes it even worse



Welcome back to the boys from Berlin.



After a rough few weeks, Union secured tight 1-0 wins against Malmo and Stuttgart to breathe fresh life into their European campaign and maintain their lead atop the Bundesliga.



Five of their next six games come at home. They could be here for a while.

5. Real Madrid (up 1)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Real Madrid? Their long-running pursuit of Mbappe instead



It still feels like Real Madrid are yet to fully click into gear this season, and yet they've still won 11 of their 12 games so far this term.



Football 'eritage.

4. Barcelona (down 1)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Barcelona? Why did they try to bankrupt themselves with so many other players and not him?



Marc-Andre ter Stegen has saved 19 of the 20 shots he's faced in La Liga this season.



That's a bit too good, if you ask me. I could do that, I just don't want to.

3. Napoli (up 2)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Napoli? Diego Maradona stands between him and becoming the best player of all time



What happens when serial chokers Napoli team up with a serial choker in manager Luciano Spalletti? You get one fast start to the season, baby.



The Partenopei hype train will surely run out of steam at some point, but hey, it's a fun ride for now.

2. Arsenal (-)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Arsenal? They're the only team fighting Manchester City for the Premier League title



Every week Arsenal face 'their biggest test yet', and every week they win.



They may be top of the Premier League table, but a certain goalscoring freak is keeping them from the number one spot on this far more prestigious list.

1. Manchester City (-)

How many goals has Haaland scored against them? 0

What would Haaland have against Manchester City? His statue hasn't been built yet



Manchester City scored three times against Southampton on Saturday before Haaland got in on the act.



That must have been a scary 65 minutes for the 27 million people who captained him on FPL.