90min's definitive European power rankings - post-transfer window reboot

Did everyone enjoy the January transfer window? No? Didn't like it when you received a summons saying that Todd Boehly's bid £50m for you? Grow up.

Anyway, the World Cup has long passed and we're back in the swing of club football. There's been plenty of changes to the European hierarchy since the autumn.

Here's the latest instalment of 90min's power rankings...

10. Real Madrid (down 4)

Sort it out, Carlo | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

We're giving Real Madrid the benefit of the doubt that they are the champions of Europe and will at some point halt this recent and alarming slide. You're on thin ice though, boys.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion (new entry)

The Seagulls are soaring | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Who would have thought that the sequel to 'Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion' would be more exciting than the original?



Roberto De Zerbi has the Seagulls playing even better football and with more exciting players. How long until Chelsea bid £100m for Kaoru Mitoma?

8. Paris Saint-Germain (up 1)

The magic man | Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Okay PSG, you may have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but could you get back into shape ahead of the Champions League's return? You're starting to put people off again.

7. Newcastle United (re-entry)

Newcastle march on | George Wood/GettyImages

A first cup final this millennium is coming soon and their push for a European place is going swimmingly. This is probably as good as Newcastle could have hoped to be this season.

6. Manchester United (re-entry)

What a duo | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Despite a late-January blip, Manchester United look like a competent football team with huge upside again.



Marcus Rashford is a global star again and is leading Erik ten Hag's side up the Premier League table.

5. Bayern Munich (down 2)

Nagelsmann still has the backing of the board | Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Sure, Bayern Munich are winning games. Sure, they're probably going to win an 11th straight Bundesliga title.



But trouble seems to be brewing. There's a public war playing out with Manuel Neuer. Julian Nagelsmann has made some strange decisions. A huge Champions League clash with PSG is peering over the horizon.

4. Union Berlin (re-entry)

Five wins straight for Union | Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Burnley of the Bundesliga, Union Berlin have won all five of their post-World Cup matches.



They are very much in Germany's title race.

3. Barcelona (up 2)

Barça are flying | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Is it hilarious that Barcelona are in the Europa League again? Of course it is.



But domestically, Xavi's Barça have been unbelievable, leading La Liga by eight points and having conceded just seven goals in 20 games (Andreas Christensen is their starting centre-back, for what it's worth).

2. Arsenal (-)

Number one in England but only number two around here | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Oh, Arsenal. You were so close to reclaiming top spot.



And then you got Sean Dyche'd. Better luck next week, lads.

1. Napoli (-)

The absolute boys | Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

21 games. 18 wins. Two draws. One loss. 56 points, 13 clear.



Napoli are on their way to their first Serie A title without the great Diego Maradona.