Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Tottenham fan following north London derby

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan following Sunday's north London derby.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a strike from captain Martin Odegaard set Arsenal on their way to victory.

But there were unsavoury scenes after the final whistle. Ramsdale - who had a superb game between the sticks - was first confronted by Spurs substitute Richarlison, before walking back to his goal to collect his towel and water bottle. However, while doing so, a Tottenham fan managed to climb on the rails behind the net and kick the England stopper.

This understandably prompted fury from Ramsdale and a melee between home and away players ensued for a short while after. Granit Xhaka seemed particularly incensed by events and he too appeared to exchange furious words with Richarlison.

Arsenal players eventually managed to drag themselves away from the situation and head down the other end of the pitch to celebrate with over 3,000 travelling fans.