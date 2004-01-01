Aaron Ramsdale reveals his reaction to Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko signings

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he was well aware of Arsenal's plans to sign Gabriel Jesus in the summer, but Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival was 'out of the blue'.

The Gunners made the double swoop for the two Manchester City players during the 2022 summer transfer window and both have become key players to help Mikel Arteta's side mount an unexpected title challenge.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Ramsdale has discussed the signings and how privy he was to them happening, stating: "Gabriel Jesus basically, I knew 85-90 per cent he was coming to us.

"That’s just the case of social media doing its thing and kind of knowing the type of person the manager wants.

"Zinchenko on the other hand, out of the blue. That gathered speed in about four days, it was literally like 'Arsenal are interested in Man City star Zinchenko' from someone on Twitter, thought nothing of it, you hear all sorts.

"Two days later the deal is agreed, three days later he was meeting the team."

Ramsdale and Arsenal will take a break from league action this weekend to face off against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round, a game that could give fans a preview of things to come with the two sides locked in a race to win the Premier League title.