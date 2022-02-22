Aaron Ramsdale stars in hilarious chip shop advert

One of the best things about modern football culture is players finding a sense of humour.

While maybe not loved by the hard geezers who patrolled the Premier League pitches in the 1990s and early 2000s, footballers who can poke fun at themselves are all the rage nowadays.

The advert trend might have started with Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle mocking Gareth Southgate for a miss in a penalty shootout, but Arsenal have just released something to rival even that great bit of film.

Eyebrows were raised when the Gunners brought in Aaron Ramsdale during the summer transfer window. The goalkeeper had suffered relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United, with most unconvinced by his performances in the Premier League.

However, he has helped transform their defence with a series of excellent displays this season. He got some stick at Leicester earlier in the campaign but joined in with their "You're s***, ahhh" chants, somewhat silencing the ultimately defeated crowd.

Now, Arsenal have produced an advert for local chip shop Chip Inn Fish Bar as the club looks to help local businesses who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramsdale, in need of a delicious carb fix, goes into the shop and asks for large chips. He's greeted by 'Oooooohs' from other customers - which include legendary Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman - as it builds to a crescendo.

When he's given his order, everyone lets out a glorious "Your chips ahhh" cry.

? Chip Inn Fish Bar



? Home to the finest catches, on the other side of Holloway Rd.



? Isn't that right, @AaronRamsdale98?#ArsenalSupportingSupporters pic.twitter.com/L23N8ckbYj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 22, 2022

“Some of my family had been involved with the Chip Inn for decades, but when the pandemic struck and its future looked really uncertain, I decided to buy the business and see if I could make a go of it,” owner Murat Gokmen said.

“The Chip Inn has been there for 60 years, it’s a big part of the community and I think it was really important that it managed to survive the pandemic and now, what Arsenal are providing for us, will hopefully help us as we come out of this situation stronger.”

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!