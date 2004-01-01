Aaron Ramsey admits he still doesn't 'understand' 2019 Arsenal exit

Aaron Ramsey has revealed he still doesn’t fully ‘understand’ how his departure from Arsenal happened in 2019. But the player insists he will always have a lot of affection for the club.

Ramsey enjoyed a brilliant career with the Gunners before leaving to join Juventus on a free transfer. He then spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers in Scotland before joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a permanent deal in August after his Juve contract was cancelled.

The Welshman overcame a horror injury early in his career to eventually become a key player for Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, but he has explained a lack of trust in Unai Emery ultimately led to his decision to leave when his contract was running down.

“The last few seasons have been up and down,” Ramsey told The Times, “I agreed to a contract [Arsenal] proposed. Things went quiet for a few weeks. I was telling my agent, ‘Let’s do it,’ then all of a sudden the contract was no longer there.

"So there was nothing to sign or agree. It was a difficult start for a few months with Unai. As the season was going on, I was playing more and playing really well. Then January came and I had to make a decision whether I carried on and saw what happened or whether I agreed somewhere.

“I decided to do that because there was nothing on the table [from Arsenal]. There was a lot of change with the manager coming. I don’t understand, I still don’t know what exactly happened."

Despite his decision to leave Arsenal and admitting to feeling almost forced out in the end, Ramsey says he holds no ill-will towards the club. He made 371 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 65 goals, and it’s a club to which he will always feel a connection.

“I have no bad words or bad feelings to Arsenal," the 31-year-old added. "They are still a massive part of my life and I still look out for them and I am really glad to see them doing so well. I always have love for Arsenal and that will never change.”