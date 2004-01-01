Adrien Rabiot offered to Barcelona & Premier League clubs

Adrien Rabiot has been offered to Barcelona and a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, 90min understands.

Rabiot's current deals runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, and the player has admitted on a number of occasions that he is keen to move to a Premier League club in the near future. This ambition to play in the English top flight was most recently mentioned by the midfielder in the lead up to France's World Cup clash with England.

"I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League," Rabiot told the press.

90min understands that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the midfielder. Manchester United are still keen despite a move in the summer falling through, while Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been in regular contact with the player's representatives too.

Rabiot has also been offered to La Liga giants Barcelona in recent weeks, although a move to England is seemingly the priority for the player himself.

According Italian media outlets, Rabiot wants a €10m per annum contract from his next club, although sources have confirmed to 90min that the player would take less for the right footballing project.