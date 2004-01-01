Ainsley Maitland-Niles unlikely to join Roma on permanent deal in summer

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unlikely to join Roma on a permanent transfer in the summer after failing to impress Jose Mourinho following his January loan move from Arsenal.

Maitland-Niles became the latest Premier League player to try his hand in Serie A in January when he linked up with the Giallorossi. However, the 24-year-old has endured a tricky time in the Italian capital, winning just two of his first six league games at the club.

His form has been mixed too and Calciomercato report that he has not done enough to convince Roma to sign him permanently. It is believed that they would have to spend between £8m and £12m to get their man in the summer but Mourinho is already looking elsewhere.

Although Maitland-Niles has occasionally been deployed on the opposite flank, he has largely been used as a right full-back or wing-back this season. One alternative who has been mentioned is Barcelona's Sergino Dest, who has been in and out of the team of late.

As for Maitland-Niles, he is likely to leave Arsenal permanently in the summer – even if Roma are not interested. His Gunners' contract expires in 2023 and he seems extremely unlikely to displace Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back.

Although Mikel Arteta has always been publicly supportive of the player since their public falling out in summer 2021 over a failed move to Everton, he barely played Maitland-Niles before his departure on loan in the winter transfer window.