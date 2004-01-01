 
Alessia Russo: Women's game deserves stadium sell-out crowds

Alessia Russo believes women are getting what they deserve as Arsenal continue to sell-out the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners recently broke the WSL attendance record against Manchester United after drawing in 60,160 supporters.
Source : 90min

