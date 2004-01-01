Alexander Isak refuses to rule out Arsenal transfer in summer

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has stressed that his focus remains solely on his current employers, but refused to rule out a summer transfer to Arsenal.

The Gunners were chasing Dusan Vlahovic for the majority of the window but were repeatedly knocked back by the Serb, who instead opted to join Juventus from Fiorentina.

The focus was then on 22-year-old Isak, who teased fans with a holiday to London towards the end of the transfer window, but a move was never close to materialising as Sociedad refused to negotiate and demanded his £76m release clause be met.

Arsenal are expected to reignite their interest in the summer, when they will likely be left with no senior strikers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona on deadline day and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are likely to leave on free transfers.

In the meantime, Isak stressed to Mundo Deportivo that he will be 100% focused on his job with Sociedad.

"You can never be sure of anything," Isak said when asked about a potential departure. "I always say that you never know what can happen in football, but at the end of the day, I'm here. I'm happy. That's it.

"I am at a good club, with ambitions. I live very well here, I am happy in the city and it's good for me to continue here, so for me, there is no problem.

"I am not talking about other clubs, I am a Real player, I work here and this is my club. My work is on the pitch, there are other people who work on the things behind the scenes."

Arsenal are expected to pursue more than one striker in the summer. 90min understands that Lacazette is unlikely to be offered a contract extension, while Nketiah has snubbed multiple offers and plans to walk away.

With nobody coming in to replace Aubameyang, Arsenal would be left with just 20-year-old Folarin Balogun, who is out on loan with Middlesbrough, as their only recognised striker.