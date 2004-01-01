Alexandre Lacazette relishing Arsenal captaincy despite uncertain future

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he is relishing his role as Arsenal captain despite being likely to leave the club in the summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of June and 90min revealed in February that the north Londoners have no plans to offer him fresh terms to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette revealed earlier this week that he is in talks with "a lot of clubs" over a potential free transfer in the summer, and he also refused to rule out a return to former club Lyon - whom he left to join Arsenal in 2017.

However, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Lacazette insisted he is enjoying his leadership role under Mikel Arteta having assumed the captaincy after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in January.

“I’m proud [to be captain],” he told Canal+. “It’s perhaps one of the seasons where I have the most responsibility within the team.

“I think I’m mature enough now for it. I maintain a good relationship between the squad and the staff. I try to bring the most confidence possible to my partners.

“Last year, I had said to Bukayo [Saka] to play how he wants, that if we lost, I would take responsibility and that he shouldn’t worry. Then, we played a sick game and he scored. He said to me, ‘when you told me that, it really relieved me.’ So yeah, it’s nice.

“I really feel it. I also feel that they listen. When I give instructions, when I speak, I feel that they’re all attentive. But no, to be honest, it’s great. It’s a different status that I have now.”

Lacazette will hope to be involved when Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old missed the weekend's defeat to Southampton due to Covid-19.