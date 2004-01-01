Alexandre Lacazette reveals he is in talks with 'a lot of clubs'

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted to being in talks with multiple clubs as he enters the final weeks of his Arsenal contract and prepares to walk away from the club on a free transfer.

The striker's future has been uncertain for some time and he has been regularly linked with an exit in recent years.

After an impressive middle portion of the season where he became something of a creative force, Lacazette's form has waned somewhat. With his contract dwindling, 90min revealed in February that Arsenal had no plans to offer him a new deal, despite his representatives holding discussions with the club.

A return to Lyon - whom he left for the Gunners in 2017 - seems a distinct possibility, and the player revealed he has been in contact with the French club as well as "a lot" of others.

“I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open," he told Canal+.

“I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon knows that I am free, they have come to the information."

However, when asked whether he would accept not playing European football next season - a distinct possibility should he return to mid-table Lyon - Lacazette tempered expectations somewhat.

“I want to play in Europe, it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League," he said. "I’m missing it. It’s a little more complicated, nothing is impossible in life, but it’s a little more complicated."